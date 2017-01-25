Bolton girls defy the odds, lead MVAC Div. II

× Expand Photo provided Bolton eighth-grader Katelyn VanAuken takes a shot from downtown against Wells in a recent league game. This season, Van Auken has averaged 11 points per game, aiding her team in earning first-place in southern division II of the Mountain & Valley Athletic Conference.

BOLTON LANDING — With only 35 or so girls enrolled in grades 9 through 12, you’d expect Bolton Central School to have difficulty in fielding a decent girls basketball team.

Think again.

Despite one of their top players being sidelined with an ACL injury, the Bolton Eagles are cruising through their 2016-17 season, victory after victory, even though they have only eight athletes on their team roster.

Heightening the wow factor is the fact that three of these team members are eighth graders, who have boosted the team’s success following Ashley Connery’s injury.

As of Jan. 23, the Eagles are tied for first place in Division II of the Mountain & Valley Athletic Conference, enjoying a 7-1 divisional win-loss record. They share the top spot with Schroon Lake, which is currently 8-1 — but on Jan. 11, Bolton beat the Wildcats 39-36.

Leading the team is junior Madelyn Pratt, a First-Team Adirondack League and regional All-Star. For years, she’s been one of the region’s leading scorers, and she’s earned numerous awards, coach Luke Schweickert said.

“Maddie is one of the leading scorers and rebounders in the area,” Schweickert said, noting that she has been scoring a double-double nearly every game. “She’s a great player, and she’s building off her successes.”

A big factor in the team’s success is senior Caitlin Johnson, who demonstrated her abilities most recently in a game Jan. 5 against Johnsburg, when she scored 23 points when the Jaguars’ defense was focusing on Pratt. In that game, Johnson sank 10 of 11 shots attempted.

“She was gunning so hard for Maddie,” coach said. “Caitlin has really stepped up this year.”

The three eighth graders on the team — Maria Baker, Chelsea Speranza and Katelyn Van Auken — have been vital to the team. Baker has been averaging 5 steals and 6 assists per game, Schweickert said.

“Maria just turned 13, but you’re going to hear her name often in the future,” he said. “She brings the ball up the floor well against 11th and 12th graders — and she’s a good defender.”

Van Auken has been productive on offense, averaging 11 points per game, and Speranza is considered the Eagles’ leading defender, routinely assigned to shut down opponents’ best players. Speranza, who’s 5’8”, averages 4.5 steals and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Schweickert noted that Van Auken proved her talent in a game against Crown Point, the 2015-16 MVAC division champions. The Eagles beat Crown Point 42-32 on Jan. 4, and in that battle, Van Auken was top scorer with 19 points, including 3 three-pointers.

Pratt has scored as many as 21 points and 21 rebounds in a single game — she’s averaging 16.7 points per game. Johnson’s average is 11.9 points per game, and Van Auken is tallying 11.0 points per game, Schweickert noted.

“This is the first time in 10 or more years that we’ve had three players scoring in double figures,” he said.

Although the Eagles have accomplished a lot this season, substantial challenges exist ahead, he added.

“We’ve got to win four more divisional games, and it’s not going to be easy,” Schweickert said. “We have to stay healthy and avoid injuries, because we’re very thin on the bench.”

The coach said his players compete in the off-season, which has built their skills — and they work together well despite playing together on varsity only this year.

“Our players have the best team chemistry in years,” he said. “They enjoy each other, and they’re upbeat in practice — They are definitely basketball-first type players.”

Schweickert said the players will need to employ that chemistry in the upcoming games, as four of five of them are divisional showdowns.

“With only eight players, there’s no margin for error,” he said.

Area sports fans know they’ll perform — most of the players were on the 2016-17 soccer team that fought through the post-season and competed in the New York State Class D Final Four.

“Our athletes will be ready,” Schweickert concluded. “They work hard in practice — I get tough with them, and they can handle it.”