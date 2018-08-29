2018 Fall Sports: Bolton-Warrensburg

× The 2018 Bolton-Warrensburg Varsity Boys Soccer team includes (front row, left to right): Adam Seamans, Dan Cunniffe, Jordan Nieves, Jesse Giron, Devon Millington, Joe Nissen; (row 2) Nathan Cooper, Elijah Terrell, Joshua Baker, Garrick Morrow, Nick Clesceri, Charlie Weick, and Eric Sherman. Not pictured: Tommy Moore, Kevin Neacy and Dan Kelly. Photo by Thom Randall

Bolton-Warrensburg boy’s soccer squad faces rebuilding year

BOLTON LANDING | After experiencing a successful breakout year in 2017, the Bolton-Warrensburg Boys Soccer team is heading into a new season with solid team spirit, despite losing 10 players to graduation last June.

The 2017 team was 9-3-1 in the highly competitive Adirondack League, which earned them second place in their division, and third place overall.

Two of those losses were close — one a 0-1 defeat in overtime, and the other a 2-1 final half-second loss — against Lake George and Fort Ann respectively, the top two teams in the league. Their 2017 campaign also was the first time the merged team, four years young, advanced to Sectionals.

Lost to graduation were four league All-Stars and six other talented players, coach Rob Thomas said.

“We’ll need players to ‘leap up’ — stepping up won’t be enough!” he said, noting the “huge” shoes to fill.

Top returners include Adam Seamans, an Adirondack League All-Star and a skilled attacking center-midfielder, J.J. Giron, Kevin Neacy, an experienced football player, and Dan Kelly.

Neacy, the team’s center fullback in 2017, takes on the goalie position this year.

Draftees from junior varsity include Eric Sherman, Devon MIllington, Dan Cunniffe, Nason Cooper and Jordan Nieves, Thomas said.

“I’m expecting the veterans will teach the younger guys what they need to know,” he said.

One prevailing positive factor is that the players are smart scholar-athletes, Thomas said.

“They are very cerebral, so they’re easy to teach,” he said. “They also have a strong work ethic.”

Thomas said he’s excited about the upcoming season, despite its challenges.

“So far, I’m seeing a great turnout and outstanding effort,” he said.

× The 2018 Bolton-Warrensburg Varsity Girls Soccer team includes (front row, left to right): Kaitlin Burke, Gabrielle Mowery, Maria Baker, Leah Monroe, Hope Boland; (row 2) Skyler Scott, Kara Bacon, Kailey Bacon, Ella Constantineau, Karla Sherman, Kaytlyn Constantineau; (row 3) Summer Foy, Audrey Steves, Kiara Mantz, Katelyn VanAuken, Aubrey Ranous and Jordan Baker. Not pictured: Megan McGurl. Photo by Thom Randall

BCS-WCS girl’s soccer athletes are young, but talented and experienced

BOLTON LANDING | With seven seniors graduating from the talented Bolton-Warrensburg Girls Soccer team last June, one might assume players and fans are nervous about this season’s prospects.

Not so, says second-year coach Margaret Lawrence.

She said a lot of the top talent that achieved a 13-4-1 season, rose to third in the Adirondack League and competed in the Section II quarterfinals, is back this year and ready for battle.

That 2017 quarterfinal loss, incidentally, was to New York State runner-up Stillwater.

“We’ve got a strong group of kids back this year,” she said, noting that “strong” not only refers to ability, but also to conditioning — and these attributes extend to the 2018 draftees from junior varsity.

The standouts for 2018 include Gabby Mowery and Leah Monroe, solid scorers who are strong in midfield and offense; Summer Foy, stingy and aggressive on defense; Hope Boland, dominant in midfield, has good field vision and endurance; and Maria Baker, a wing player who is very fast and has a deadeye shot.

Also, there’s Meghan McGurl and Kaitlin Burke, senior defenders who provide leadership; and Jordan Barker, a versatile athlete who has the ability to play both on the field and in the goal.

Joining these athletes are Kara and Kailey Bacon, twins from Warrensburg who Lawrence said have a similar coachability and hustle as Boland.

Lawrence said her players respect the legacy of Bolton Girls Soccer — the 2015 and 2016 teams fought their way into the State Final Four, achievements that rewrote school history.

“Our athletes are committed, competitive, plus they have a very fast offense and strong team chemistry,” she said. “They are going to be fun to watch.”

× The Warrensburg-Bolton 2018 Cross-Country Team includes (front row, left to right): Olivia Frazier, Toni Fruda, Chris Wulfken, Tommy Moore, James Wallace, Brayden Olden, and Malia Prevost. Not pictured: Nolan McNeill, Nick Parker, Dylan Taylor, Erin Corr and Lana Lambeth. Photo by Thom Randall

WCS-BCS cross-country team has a balanced roster

WARRENSBURG | Delving into its seventh season in existence, the Warrensburg-Bolton Cross-Country team has promising prospects this year.

While the team was originally launched not only to provide a new option in athletics but provide a way for participants in other sports to keep in shape and build endurance, the cross-country athletes have garnered their share of success.

This year’s squad is exhibiting a strong sense of purpose and camaraderie, in part because of the strong turnout for both the girls’ and boys’ squads — six runners each, second-year head coach Chris Brown said.

“Our athletes came in this year really focused on the upcoming season, understanding they can have a lot of success,” he said. “All our runners push each other every practice.”

The boys’ squad looks strong, Brown said. Among the group’s leaders is Tommy Moore, a veteran runner who is also playing soccer this season. He’s joined by Nolan McNeill, a Section II champion wrestler, who Brown said is “really driven” in both sports. James Wallace, a sophomore, shows promise, the coach added.

After standout runner Olivia McNeil graduated in June, Brown is counting on others to step up. Lana Lambeth and Malia Prevost, both 9th graders, look like they’ll have competitive seasons, brown said, noting that Erin Corr of Bolton will be seeking to beat their times.

Spectators at meets in Warrensburg will have an enjoyable time this year, as a new course has been developed at the town recreation field that allows parents and other fans to see the runners dash through the entire t3-mile course — a combination of hills and flats.

Brown concluded that he’s looking forward to the season, considering the prevailing spirit of his athletes.

“They’re a fantastic group,” he said. “They’re motivated and hard-working.”

× The 2018 Warrensburg-Bolton High School Varsity Football team includes (front row, left to right): Brandon Bailey, Hunter Mosher, Evan MacDuff, Colden Wells, Cole Shambo; (row 2) Joseph Murdock, Zachary Shambo, Carter Carpenter, Chris Wilson; (row 3) Jaron Griffin, Tristen Hitchcock, Jesse Griffin, Maclane Baker, Alexander Jackson; (row 4) Zachary Jackson, Dylan Winchell, Jordan Mallory, Ethan King; (row 5) Caiden Mosher, Hunter Nemec, and Thomas Combs. Not pictured: Bill Cameron, Zach Carpenter, Mike Tyrell and Tim Kelly. Photo by Thom Randall

Talented Burgher football team reloads for 2018

WARRENSBURG | For the last several years, the Warrensburg-Bolton football program has been advancing, fueled by an impassioned coaching staff, enthusiastic players and supportive parents.

Last year, the Burghers thrilled their fans with explosive action throughout their outstanding 7-2 season.

Their campaign ended with a Section II tournament quarterfinal loss to Cambridge, which went on to win the state Class D championship.

Among those lost to graduation in June were two of the best running backs in school history, Cole Lanfear and Trevor Prosser, who combined for nearly 3,000 of yards gained.

This year’s team has a deep roster of battle-tested athletes with solid talent.

Reterning is senior Evan MacDuff, the team’s three-year starting quarterback, running the plays that worked so well last year — but with new options added, coach Mike Perrone said. MacDuff is also a key defender.

Mac Baker and Jesse Griffin, juniors who backed up Lanfear and Prosser last year, will likely be the primary running backs for 2018.

Also key for 2018’s success is senior Hunter Mosher, a three-year offensive lineman and linebacker. He’s a strong player who makes key blocks that enable running backs to make their big plays that the Burghers are known for.

Senior tight end Brandon Bailey, another three-year starter, is a solid receiver who also blocks with power to create routes for end-run plays. On defense, he stops the sweeps to his side of the field.

Senior Chris Wilson, an outstanding wrestler and football player, is known for reading opponents’ plays and making big tackles. He lead the team last year in sacks. A warning to opposing players: Wilson is 250 pounds of solid muscle, and he knows how to use it.

Key newcomers include senior Alex Jackson, a towering 305-pound transfer from Saratoga; Tristen Hitchock, an eighth-grader who will compete for the starting center and middle-linebacker position; freshman Dylan Winchell, who earned a berth last year in the state wrestling tournament, will likely see action as a running back; senior Cole Shambo, who missed last season but was a solid running back two years ago will likely run the ball or play on the offensive line. They are joined by senior Colden Wells, and junior Mike Tyrell, new to football.

Perrone has high expectations for all of them.

The coach said his team is focused on their goals, which include competing for a Class D Sectional title.

In practice, the Burghers line looked beefy and powerful, and if they can create the path down-field for the young new running backs, the Burghers should accomplish a lot.

“We have a good nucleus of returners and newcomers,” Perrone said. “We’re excited to grow and learn as a team — and have a great season.”