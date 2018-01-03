Boys’ cage teams taste success in holiday tourneys

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017-18 Lake George High School Varsity Boys Basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Jacab Helms, Alex Leonelli, Alex Jones, Caleb Scrime, Colin Leonelli, Michael Johnson, (rear) Riley Orr, Kagan Helms, Nick Hoffis, Mason Flatley, and Chris Becker, Daniel Pushor and Connor Vidnansky.

WARREN COUNTY | Recovering from an eight-point halftime deficit, the Lake George varsity basketball team was victorious in the Glens Falls Grandstander Christmas Festival Dec. 28 by defeating Ogdensburg.

Balanced scoring as well as a focused fourth-quarter offense were key to the Warriors’ 58-53 win.

Caleb Scrime was top scorer for the Warriors with 16 points along with 4 assists. Chris Becker scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds; Mason Flatley tallied 14 points and 5 rebounds; Alex Jones contributed 9 points and Nick Hoffis added 4 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

The top scorer was Cale Sargent of Ogdensburg with 17 points.

In a game held the night before, Lake George survived a scare and defeated Hoosick Falls by a score of 59-56.

In addition to 6’6” center Chris Becker scoring 23 points and 10 rebounds, highlights included point guard Alex Jones hitting four foul shots in the game’s concluding minutes — overcoming a 13-point comeback attempt by Hoosick Falls — to seal the win for the Warriors.

It was smart for Jones to be handling the ball late in the game, as he is a sharpshooter from afar: he sank five of six free throws over the game.

Jonathan Kempf, Jones’ counterpart for Hoosick Falls, shot four treys in the second half, seven over the game in his 27-point scoring spree. The Warriors’ work in guarding him closely late in the battle was crucial to their victory.

Following Becker’s 23 points was Flatley with 14, Jones with 13, Scrime with 4, Hoffis with 3 and Vidnansky adding 2.

BURGHERS PREVAIL IN KHOURY CLASSIC

Warrensburg won the championship of its own annual Coach Khoury Christmas Invitational tournament Dec. 28 with an 81-36 victory over The King’s School.

In the contest, Evan MacDuff and John Kelly of the Burghers each achieved a game-point career record, 27 and 21 respectively.

Kelly’s total included three treys. Brandon Bailey followed with 13 points, Garry Ross was next with 8, Thor Larson contributed 5, Peyton Olden added 3 and Cole Lanfear and Dan Kelly each had 2.

Evan MacDuff was named tournament MVP. John Kelly was named a tournament All-Star.