Bristol takes no. 3 in Vermont Sun

SALISBURY — Last Sunday, Eric Florio became just the ninth athlete to break the one hour mark in the Vermont Sun Triathlon at Branbury State Park.

That’s out of approximately 17,000 entrants since 1986. Florio’s winning time of 59:45 was just 41 seconds off the course record set in 2006. Veteran triathlete and past winner Chris Coffey, 38, of Monkton finished second in the 600 yard swim, 14 mile bike and 3.1 mile run event in 1:02:31. Rising star Corey Robinson, 28, of Brandon claimed third in 1:02:59.

Conditions were perfect for triathlon racing. Partly sunny skies and temperatures that began in the low 70’s rose to a comfortable 80 by the finish. Isabelle Dinkins of South Glens Falls, New York was first overall for the women besting Heidi Underwood from Kattskill Bay, New York, 1:12:30 to 1:14:23.

Robinson cut over six minutes off his time from last season to move within 3:55 of the record. “I’ve been working out really hard, and it’s paying off. I think I can continue to improve and win this race, maybe this year” Robinson said.

Florio led the race right from the start taking a huge lead in the swim, exiting Lake Dunmore 1:20 ahead of Robinson, with Coffey 10 more seconds back. Florio also had the days fastest bike to extend his lead slightly over Robinson. Coffey out ran Robinson by 1:31 to finish second.

The best local women’s finisher was Sandra Chicoine of Leicester who was second in the women’s 45-49 age group in 1:32:26. Bristol’s Wendie Puts competing in and winning the 60-64 age group was just two places behind her in 1:33:40. Bristol’s Andrea Halnon was third in the group at 1:51:10. Middlebury’s Eva Durbin won the 25-29 group in 1:39:51.

After Robinson, the best three local finishers all came from the men’s 60-64 group. Recently retired and now full time Salisbury resident Jeff Schumann won the age group in 1:09:42.

Middlebury’s Steve Hare was second in the group at 1:10:16. The two finished 10th and 12th overall.

Schumann was just 8 seconds ahead of Hare after the swim. Then added 16 more seconds in the transition and the bike before Hare out ran him by 10 seconds. The third place finisher in the group was Brandon’s Doug Robinson in 1:21:51.