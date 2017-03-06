Brown leads Section VII at state gymnastics meet

× Expand Photo provided Members of the Section VII gymnastics team who took part in the NYSPHSAA meet in Cold Spring Harbor last weekend.

COLD SPRING HARBOR — Peru’s Delaney Brown led the Section VII contingent of gymnasts into the NYSPHSAA state championship meet March 4, a group which, as always, was well rested.

“Our athletes come back and complete 15 practices from January through March to prepare for the biggest meet of our competitive season,” said Peru coach Krista Brown, as gymnastics is a fall sport in Section VII with a winter state meet.

“We sent 14 athletes from various districts in Section VII,” she added.

Brown, who was the all-around champion for Section VII, finished in 20th place in the state overall ranking with a score of 33.725, paced by her ninth place tie on the beam with a score of 9.100.

Brown also recorded scores of 8.850 (T-15) on the vault, 7.500 (24) on the bars and 8.275 (35) in the floor exercise.

Madison Baker of PHS competed in three events for Section VII, placing 32nd on the bars (6.625), 36th on the beam (6.700) and 40th in the floor exercise (7.650).

Other top scores included Lauren Gonyo on the vault (8.200, T-28), Rylee Desso on the bars (7.000, 30), Kira Fisher on the beam (8.350, 24) and Alandra Gebo on floor (8.150, 40).

Fisher was named the Section VII sportsmanship award winner at the meet.

Section VII gymnastics results

Vault

Delaney Brown 8.850, Lauren Gonyo 8.200, Kira Fisher 7.850, Paige Gricoski 7.625, Allie Timmons 7.550

Bars

Delaney Brown 7.500, Rylee Desso 7.000, Madison Baker 6.625, Frankie Beaird 6.550, Lindsey Surazen 6.000, Allie Timmons 5.800

Beam

Delaney Brown 9.100, Kira Fisher 8.350, Allie Timmons 7.900, Lauren Gonyo 6.900, Madison Baker 6.700, Morgan Hughes 6.550

Floor

Delaney Hughes 8.275, Alandra Gebo 8.150, Madison Baker 7.650, Rylee Desso 7.600, Morgan Hughes 7.600, Olivia Tarabala 7.500