Burgher ballplayers defeat Lake George - a rare upset victory

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017 Warrensburg High School Varsity Softball team includes (front, left to right): Starr Hughes, Sophie Reed, Angie Miller, Nayana DeAmelia, Jordan Hill, (row 2): Coach Teresa Colvin, Kayla Raymond, Dianne Curtis, Megan Hughes, Britanny Frasier and Mikayla Rothermel.

LAKE GEORGE — The Warrensburg High School softball team on April 12 achieved a rare accomplishment by defeating rival Lake George, which for decades has been one of the top-performing teams in the area.

With skilled defense, solid hitting and spirited teamwork, the Burghers beat Lake George on the Warriors’ home field by a score of 8-4.

The victory hinged on a third-inning six-run scoring spree by the Burghers.

Dianne Curtis hit a double with two runners on base sending Kayla Raymond home to start off the scoring tirade, then the next three batters also scored RBIs — 8th grader Nayana DeAmelia, senior Britanny Frasier and senior Angie Miller — who bunted for a single and scored a run as well.

The Burghers’ hitting was prolific, despite the fast, skilled pitching of Warrior Rebecca Jaeger who last year as a freshman, won 83 percent of her games, and the year before topped 70 percent as an eighth grader.

Burgher coach Teresa Colvin praised her players for their productive work at the plate.

“Facing Granville two days earlier — their pitcher is great like Jeager — helped us ‘dial in’ our hitting,” Colvin said.

Winning pitcher Sophie Reed, a freshman, contributed with three strikeouts and good decision-making along with her catcher Abby Baertschi, a junior.

Reed’s savvy pitching also produced a lot of fly outs — it was undoubtedly the Burgher outfielders’ day to be in the spotlight, Teresa Colvin said, praising Britanny Frasier in left field, and sophomores Megan Hughes in center, Dianne Curtis at short stop and Mikayla Rothermel in right field.

“Lake George hit the ball very well, but we had really good fielding,” Colvin said.

All the Burghers threw accurately throughout the game, which resulted in a lack of errors for their team.

“No errors in the game was huge for us,” Colvin said, noting that smart base running was also a factor in the victory. “All of our athletes played well together.”

Top producers for Warrensburg include Frasier with two singles, two runs and one RBI, Curtis with her double, Starr Hughes with two singles and two RBIs, and DeAmelia — who got on base three times and scored two runs, aided by her lightning-fast sprints.

For the Warriors, Jaeger amassed impressive statistics — striking out six batters, as well as racking up two doubles in her three times getting on base. Also, junior Maddie Mann tallied two singles and two stolen bases, while junior Rachel Layton hit a double.

The Burghers are now 2-0 in the league. Next week the squad will have three consecutive games to start off the week. They’ll be facing Whitehall away on Monday, Corinth at home on Tuesday, and Fort Ann also at home on Wednesday.