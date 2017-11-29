Burgher girls win Spa Catholic tourney

× The 2017-18 Warrensburg Varsity Girls Basketball team includes, front, L to R: Hope Boland, Mattie Castro, Kayla Raymond, Sara Langworthy, Abigail Smith. Rear: Dianne Curtis, Madison Binder, Danielle Baker, Megan Hughes, Aubrey Smith and Mikayla Rothermel. Photo by Thom Randall

SARATOGA SPRINGS | Poised to continue their recent legacy of winning seasons, the Warrensburg Girls Basketball team won the championship of the Mike Beson Tournament by beating host team Saratoga Catholic by a score of 54-26 Nov. 25 in the tourney finals.

The prior evening, the Burghers defeated Galway in the four-team tournament.

Against Spa Catholic, a balanced offensive attack and a strong defense were keys to victory. Nine Burghers scored points, and most all of them contributed to rebounding or foiling Spa Catholic’s offense.

Sophomore Hope Boland — named tournament MVP — tallied 10 points, four rebounds and three assists over the game. Sophomore Abigail Smith also scored 10 points — her career high — and had three assists.

Freshman Sara Langworthy — younger sister of record-setting Burgher basketball athlete Erin Langworthy who’s now playing for Hartwick College — scored 9 points and provided 5 assists.

Junior Megan Hughes, named to the All-Tournament team, tallied 8 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists.

Her classmate Danielle Baker scored 7 points. Senior Kayla Raymond grabbed 6 rebounds as well as scoring 4 points.

Sophomore Aubrey Smith brought down four rebounds and scored 2 points. Sophomore Madison Binder contributed 4 points.

Although Warrensburg had a strong 12-6 first quarter advantage, Saratoga narrowed the Burghers lead with a 10-7 advantage in the second stanza.

With solid rebounding and a productive offense, Warrensburg responded with a 35-10 second half to seal the tournament championship.

On Nov. 24, Warrensburg defeated Galway 51-30, with Megan Hughes top scorer with 13 points, followed by hope Boland with 10 points and 6 assists. Following was Sara Langworthy with 9 points in her first Varsity game; Kayla Raymond with 5 points; plus 4 points each for Aubrey Smith, Abigail Smith and Danielle Baker. Madison Binder contributed 2 points.

For Galway, Carlee Horstmann dominated her team’s offense with 12 points.

The annual tourney was named after Mike Beson, a longtime coach at Spa Catholic and Shenendahowa schools, who died of Lou Gehrig’s Disease in 2013.