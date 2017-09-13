Burgher offense charges past Granville

× Warrensburg quarterback Evan MacDuff reads the opponent’s defense and takes off on an end run for a substantial yardage gain — setting up a touchdown — during a game against Woodstock Sept. 2. On Sept. 9 against Granville, MacDuff, a junior, completed an 80-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Jesse Griffin in the Burghers’ 38-12 victory over Granville. Photo by Thom Randall

WARRENSBURG | Despite one of their top athletes sidelined for the remainder of the season, Warrensburg football team — propelled by an explosive offense — rallied Sept. 9 for a 38-12 win over Granville.

A number of Burghers stepped up the challenge to jointly fill the role of Adirondack League MVP Greg Shambo, who was carried off the field Sept. 2 during a game against Woodstock. A team leader for tackles as well as on offense, Shambo has been sidelined for the season with a knee injury.

Cole Lanfear stepped into the spotlight this week, alongside Trevor Prosser who was last week’s top ground gainer. This duo of seniors ran for combined 277 yards and four touchdowns.

Lanfear tallied nine carries totaling 163 yards — including touchdown runs of 62 and 58 yards — and Prosser gained 114 yards total, with scoring runs of 51 yards and 30 yards.

Quarterback Evan MacDuff, a junior, connected with sophomore receiver Jesse Griffin in an 80-yard pass that produced another touchdown.

With this second consecutive win, Warrensburg jumped into the No. 19 spot in New York State Class D rankings.

Warrensburg’s string of long runs and quick scoring in only 30 offensive plays had a flip side — their defense was onfield for 70 plays, getting a tough workout, coach Mike Perrone said.

“Granville has a ‘three yards in a cloud of dust’ offense, so we got a little tired at the end defending against it — and Granville took advantage,” he said.

Earlier, however, Warrensburg’s defense was aggressive, with players charging through Granville’s line and taking down players. Brandon Turner — a senior at 6’4” and 320 pounds — tallied 11 tackles, four in Granville’s backfield for a loss, and junior Brandon Bailey executed about 8 tackles with four or five in the backfield. Senior Dan Monthony tallied 11 tackles total, playing an aggressive game as a linebacker, Perrone said.

The Burgher’s high state ranking — the school’s first in more than a dozen years — has elevated the team spirit to new heights, Perrone said Sept. 12 after a practice in which his players exhibited substantial energy and enthusiasm, executing hard tackles, fast runs and tough blocking. Perrone said this team spirit will be helpful as the Burghers face Greenwich at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 on Warrensburg’s home turf.

“Our athletes are absolutely pumped up now, which sets up a good matchup with Greenwich, which is ranking No. 3 in the state,” he said. “Our players know what a great program Greenwich has, and our players are preparing for the game — We’re excited to have the opportunity to have our chance at them.”