Burgher wrestlers win Adk. League Championship

× Burgher wrestler Jarod West tackles a competitor from Beekmantown High during the Warrensburg Duals Meet held Jan. 7, which the Burghers won. Eleven days later, the Warrensburg wrestlers secured the Adirondack League Championship. Then on Jan. 21, Warrensburg won the Granville Duals, competing against five other teams. Jarod West was among six Burghers who won all five of their matches in the meet. Photo by Thom Randall

WARRENSBURG — Armed with strength, exceptional skills, a savvy coaching staff — and drawing on their deep roster, the Warrensburg Central Wrestling Team won the 2016 Adirondack League Championship with 55-21 victory Jan. 18 over Whitehall-Fort Ann.

Although the final score indicates a wide gap, the Burghers were trailing 21-19 after mixed results in the lower middle weights which started the dual meet.

But the wrestlers in the heavier and lightest weight classes prevailed, giving the Burghers their second straight league championship.

Coach Mark Trapasso said his wrestlers have been improving through the season. With this win, the team is 5-0 in the league, 16-2 overall.

“We have athletes that work hard; they’re staying healthy and keeping up their grades,” Mark Trapasso said. “Our wrestlers just go out on the mat and do what they need to do— they’re tough.”

Depth in the squad has also been a key factor, as the Burghers routinely pick up forfeits due to opponents’ vacant weight-classes. Whitehall-Fort Ann had three of their wrestlers absent from their lineup in the dual meet, and they substituted some rookie athletes.

Trapasso said that about 15 alumni Warrensburg wrestlers were present to watch the action.

“It was a good crowd and we had a lot of support,” he aid. “It was really cool.”

At 126 pounds, Tyler Martel of the Railroaders won a technical fall over Burgher freshman Ryan Vaughn, a rookie. Trapasso said he was pleased with Vaughn resistance to getting pinned.

At 132 pounds, Jason Ashline (W-FA), a 2016 Section II finalist, decisioned Chris Simpson, 12-2. “Simpson was ‘in’ that match,” Trapasso said.

At 138 pounds, Burgher Greg Shambo pinned Jake Moore in 32 seconds. Trapasso notes that his team conducts drills that train for quick pins. “Our guys are really good on their feet,” he said.

At 145 pounds, Dan Monthony (Wbg) pinned Lucas Longtin in 1:10. “Monthony and Shambo are really hot at this point in the season,” Trapasso said.

At 152 pounds, James Rozell (WF-A) won a 5-9 over Ryan McNeill. Trapasso said he was pleased that Ryan resisted Rozell’s efforts to pin him.

In the 160-pound weight class, Nolan McNeill (Wbg) won a 4-0 decision over Brendan Covey. At 170 pounds, Lucas Morse (W-FA) pinned Jarod West in 3:01.

In the 182-pound weight class, Burgher Chris Wilson won a 13-5 decision over Steven Gosselin.

At 195 pounds, Trevor Hurlburt (W-FA) won an 8-3 decision over Ben Ewald, “Ben wrestled tough, and the match could have gone either way,” Trapasso said.

At 220 pounds, Burgher Jack Binder pinned freshman Railroader Ricky Bruce in 18 seconds. “Jack and Gary make a solid one-two punch for us in the heavyweight classes,” Trapasso said.

At 285 pounds, Burgher Gary Hill pinned Maclain Keough, in 2:44. “Gary Hill continues to improve every day,” Trapasso said. “He’s winning a lot of matches for a guy who’s wrestled only a couple of years.”

Burghers Dylan Winchell and Zach Carpenter won forfeits in their respective 99-pound and 106-pound weight classes.

At 113 pounds, Burgher Hunter McKenna pinned David Austin in 1:01. Trapasso said that Austin, a skilled wrestler, had shot for a double-leg takedown that drove McKenna back, but McKenna countered with a headlock. “It was a great move,” Trapasso said.

At 120 pounds, Burgher Trevor Winchell pinned Casey Bush in 3 minutes. “It was a super match,” Trapasso said. “Trevor is getting hot now.”

Jack Binder, who wrestles hulking steers at Ridin’ Hy Ranch where he works, offered his thoughts about his team’s accomplishments. As of Monday, Binder has 32-1 season record — and 27 of the wins were pins.

“Our season has been packed full with more hard matches than last year that our coaches think will toughen us up — and they’re right,’ he said.

Chris Wilson also offered his thoughts.

“We went into this season knowing if we worked our butts off and wrestled tough and gritty we would win the title, and we did,” he said. “It was awesome.”

Wbg. beats 5 teams at G-ville Duals

GRANVILLE — The Burghers added an exclamation point to their 2017 Adirondack League Championship by beating five other teams Jan. in the annual Granville Duals meet — with one of their top wrestlers out of the lineup due to illness.

Winning all five of their matches during the day-long event were Dylan Winchell at 99 pounds, Zach Carpenter at 106 pounds, Dustin Reiter at 113 pounds, Dan Monthony at 145 pounds, Jarod West at 170 pounds and Jack Binder at 220 pounds.

Winning four of their five matches were Trevor Winchell at 120 pounds, Greg Shambo at 138 pounds, Nolan McNeill at 152 pounds, Chris Wilson at 182 pounds, Ben Ewald at 195 pounds, and Gary Hill at 285 pounds. Winning 3 of their 5 matches were Ryan McNeill at 160 pounds with two pins and a forfeit. Adding to the point totals over the day were their teammates Tommy Monroe, Mike Gougherty and Zack Shambo.

Coach Mark Trapasso said that Dustin Reiter, a sophomore from Bolton who’s new to wrestling deserved extra praise as he substituted for Hunter McKenna, who was out with illness, in the 113-pound weight class.

The coach said Reiter had acquired skills and toughness by wrestling in practice with several of the team’s top athletes: McKenna, Zach Carpenter and Dylan Winchell. Trapasso said he’s also impressed with the 5-0 performance of Jarod West, a senior.

“Dylan’s a tough kid and he did great — he won several matches by one point,” Trapasso said.

“We wrestled tough and won every close match you could imagine,” the coach continued. “I don’t know how to explain it, but we’re getting hot right now.”

Warrensburg will be hosting the annual Section II Class D tournament on Feb. 4, with 11 teams and about 150 wrestlers competing, Trapasso said.

“We’re the team to beat in the ‘Ds’, but we’re taking nothing for granted — Maple Hill, Salem and Whitehall-Fort Ann are very good teams,” he continued.

To prepare for the Class D tournament, Trapasso has lined up a small Duals tourney on Saturday Jan. 28 at home, featuring some remarkably tough teams: South Glens Falls, Saranac and Canton high schools.

But a bigger factor in preparation has been his wrestlers’ dedication enduring grueling workouts, Trapasso said, noting that his athletes run through the school hallways daily for 50 minutes before practice, while holding heavy kettle balls.

Trapasso said this routine was the idea of his assistant coach, Scott McKenna.

“McKenna’s a freak about conditioning,” he said.