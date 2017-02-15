Burgher wrestlers win Section II title, complete ‘trifecta’

× Expand Photo provided Warrensburg wrestlers pose for a photograph after winning the school’s first-ever Section II team championship on Feb. 11.

WARRENSBURG — The wrestlers from Warrensburg High School showed their guts, endurance and resolve Feb. 11 as they won the 2017 Section II Division 2 team championship by wrestling longer and harder than their rival teams.

This latest title completes the team’s trifecta of 2017 championships — a first-ever for Warrensburg High School and other schools in the region.

The Burghers already won the Section II Class D team title a week earlier, as well as the Adirondack League championship in January. Also, the team’s Sectional win was the first in the school’s history.

The Burghers won their latest title by earning the most points of the 35 teams competing in Section II Division 2 in an unconventional manner. With most of their athletes losing an early quarterfinal or semifinal match, they wrestled extra bouts required in consolation rounds to individually earn third through fifth place.

“To wrestle back to win a third, fourth or fifth place shows a lot of character,” Warrensburg wrestling coach Mark Trapasso said of his athletes. “After losing a match, some guys might throw in the towel after their dreams of going to the state tournament were over, but our guys kept wrestling tough all day long in the consolation matches.”

Earning points for Warrensburg were juniors Jack Binder who placed 2nd at 220 pounds; Gary Hill who placed 3rd at 285 pounds; plus 4th place finishers 7th grader Dylan Winchell at 99 pounds, 8th grader Hunter McKenna at 113 pounds, and junior Dan Monthony at 145 pounds. Also contributing points were the Burghers’ 5th place finishers: 8th grader Zach Carpenter at 106 pounds, junior Greg Shambo at 138 pounds; and sophomores Nolan McNeill at 160 pounds and Chris Wilson at 182 pounds.

In the very last match for Warrensburg, Gary Hill won 3-2 in overtime over Alex Hull from Hoosick Falls — by scoring an escape in a first overtime round, then preventing Hull from a reversal or escape in a following round.

“We were all excited when we started crunching the numbers,” Hill said about his team as they realized they were accumulating enough points for a win on Saturday. “The trifecta is an amazing honor.”

Warrensburg won Section II Division 2 with 129 points. The Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne WarEagles took 2nd place with 118 points, 18 above the next-highest team.

For the WarEagles, Jason Hoffman won the championship of the 170-pound class, and three others won runner-up titles: Gideon Jardine at 132 pounds, Connor Spellburg at 138 pounds and 10th Cody York at 145 pounds. Mike Sutliff took third place at 182 pounds.

Jack Binder said that Warrensburg’s success was due to the daily conditioning routine of running in the school hallways holding weights, as well as lengthy, competitive matches in their wrestling room.

“This year, we have a full lineup of people that work hard,” he said, predicting that next year’s team will earn even higher honors. “Next year, most of us will not have to ‘wrestle back.’”

Wilson said his teammates’ determination to score pins rather than decisions was a key element in the team’s success.

“It was an awesome day — We have the best coaches on the planet,” he said, predicting that he and his teammates would be wrestling off-season to prepare for next year. “I’m proud to be part of the Warrensburg wrestling team.”

Monthony offered his thoughts about the Burgher’s Section II title.

“Not many teams can bounce back after having everyone lose at least one match,” he said, noting that the Burghers have a lofty goal for 2017-18. “We intend on being the elite team next year to compete and win the state tournament as a team.”