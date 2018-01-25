Burgher wrestling team to compete in state tourney

× Expand Photo provided The athletes and coaches of the Warrensburg-Bolton wrestling team pose with their coaches days prior to traveling to Syracuse to compete in the New York State Wrestling Team Championship Tournament, set for Saturday Jan. 27 at Onondaga Community College.

WARRENSBURG | Athletes on the Warrensburg Bolton Wrestling Team are going to have an entirely new experience this week as a firetruck escorts the squad’s bus through town.

The gesture by the Warrensburg firefighters is to give the wrestlers a congratulatory sendoff Jan. 26 as they head to Syracuse to compete in New York State’s first high school wrestling team championship tournament.

Warrensburg Central has chartered a tour bus for trip, so the team will be taking its first bus trip with cushy seats and wifi, coach Mark Trapasso said.

“It’s quite an honor to be the very first school to represent Section II at the state level as a team,” he said. “It’s been one of our top goals this year.”

The state tourney is to be held Saturday Jan. 27 in the SRC arena at Onondaga Community College.

The Burghers’ first match, scheduled for 9 a.m., is against Locust Valley, ranked No. 1 in the state among small schools and seeded No. 1 in the tournament. Warrensburg-Bolton is ranked No. 2, yet it is seeded No. 8.

The Burghers, 19-0 this year as of Jan. 23, earned this privilege by winning the Section II state qualifier for Division II (small schools).

In the tournament held Jan. 16 on their home turf, Warrensburg-Bolton beat Cobleskill 65-14 in the qualifier semifinals and defeated Watervliet 60-15 in the finals.

Watervliet came into the showdown with a season record of 16-2.

In the latter matchup, pinning their opponents were Dan Monthony at 170 pounds, Chris Simpson at 160, Greg Shambo at 152, Zack Davis at 138, Zach Carpenter at 120 and Tanner McKenna at 99 pounds. Simpson pinned his opponent in a blazing-fast 26 seconds.

Junior Nolan McNeill defeated his opponent 4-3 in the third overtime session at 182 pounds. Classmate Chris Wilson, at 195 pounds, defeated his opponent 7-5 in the concluding seconds of regulation time.

Also winning were Trevor Winchell with an 8-1 decision at 132 pounds and Hunter McKenna with a 4-3 decision at 145 pounds. Recording forfeits against Watervliet were Jack Binder at 220 pounds and Gary Hill at 285.