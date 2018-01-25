Burgher wrestling team to compete in state tourney

Photo provided
The athletes and coaches of the Warrensburg-Bolton wrestling team pose with their coaches days prior to traveling to Syracuse to compete in the New York State Wrestling Team Championship Tournament, set for Saturday Jan. 27 at Onondaga Community College.
WARRENSBURG | Athletes on the Warrensburg Bolton Wrestling Team are going to have an entirely new experience this week as a firetruck escorts the squad’s bus through town.
The gesture by the Warrensburg firefighters is to give the wrestlers a congratulatory sendoff Jan. 26 as they head to Syracuse to compete in New York State’s first high school wrestling team championship tournament.
Warrensburg Central has chartered a tour bus for trip, so the team will be taking its first bus trip with cushy seats and wifi, coach Mark Trapasso said.
“It’s quite an honor to be the very first school to represent Section II at the state level as a team,” he said. “It’s been one of our top goals this year.”
The state tourney is to be held Saturday Jan. 27 in the SRC arena at Onondaga Community College.
The Burghers’ first match, scheduled for 9 a.m., is against Locust Valley, ranked No. 1 in the state among small schools and seeded No. 1 in the tournament. Warrensburg-Bolton is ranked No. 2, yet it is seeded No. 8.
The Burghers, 19-0 this year as of Jan. 23, earned this privilege by winning the Section II state qualifier for Division II (small schools).
In the tournament held Jan. 16 on their home turf, Warrensburg-Bolton beat Cobleskill 65-14 in the qualifier semifinals and defeated Watervliet 60-15 in the finals.
Watervliet came into the showdown with a season record of 16-2.
In the latter matchup, pinning their opponents were Dan Monthony at 170 pounds, Chris Simpson at 160, Greg Shambo at 152, Zack Davis at 138, Zach Carpenter at 120 and Tanner McKenna at 99 pounds. Simpson pinned his opponent in a blazing-fast 26 seconds.
Junior Nolan McNeill defeated his opponent 4-3 in the third overtime session at 182 pounds. Classmate Chris Wilson, at 195 pounds, defeated his opponent 7-5 in the concluding seconds of regulation time.
Also winning were Trevor Winchell with an 8-1 decision at 132 pounds and Hunter McKenna with a 4-3 decision at 145 pounds. Recording forfeits against Watervliet were Jack Binder at 220 pounds and Gary Hill at 285.
In the state team tourney semifinal versus 9-2 Cobleskill, earning pins for the Burghers were Monthony, Chris Wilson, Gary Hill and Hunter McKenna. Zach Carpenter won a technical fall, and Nolan McNeill won a 3-0 decision. Zack Davis won an 11-6 decision in overtime.
Getting forfeits for the Burghers were Jack Binder, Tanner McKenna, Dylan Winchell, Zach Shambo and Greg Shambo.
Dan Monthony, a senior at Warrensburg high, has been on varsity since 7th grade. He started in local youth wrestling when he was about 6 years old.
This season, his win-loss record is 29-6. This week, he recorded his 124th win, surpassing the legendary Lenny Baker Jr., a 1998 WCS graduate who went on to become an NCAA national champion, then wrestled professionally in mixed martial arts before becoming a wrestling coach at Albany Academy.
“Going to States is one of the coolest experiences ever,” Monthony said, noting that the Burghers have a solid chance against Locust Valley. “Knowing that we dominated in Section II not only feels great, but it gives us a lot of confidence.”
Monthony added that while the Burghers top wrestlers can be counted on to win, their less-experienced teammates all strive to do their best, resisting pins, so they can maximize the team score.
“The big part of our team victories is being tough — each wrestler through our lineup working hard to not give up the small points,” he said.
Nolan McNeill, a WCS junior with a 29-3 record for 2017-18 has wrestled varsity for four years. He started in the sport when he was in kindergarten.
“Going to the state tournament showcases how hard we have worked and how gritty we are,” he said.
Jacob Johnson, a senior with a 6-4 record wrestling this year at 195 pounds, said going to the state tourney was “a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
He credited the team’s success on “non-stop workouts” which include running one full hour prior to each daily practice, arming each wrestler the ability to outlast their opponents.
This 2017-18 team’s success has prompted friendly arguments between the current squad and members of the 2003 team that were unbeaten, won several tournaments, and sent Ryan Black to the state individual tourney.
“The guys on the 2003 team contend they are tougher, but our guys on the team now laugh when they hear that claim,” Trapasso said. “They even match up the wrestlers from the two teams by weight class and try to figure out who could beat whom.”
Trapasso said he wasn’t going to take one side or another on the issue.
“We had some tremendous wrestlers back in 2003 — but this year’s team is on a pretty good run,” he said. “we can give anyone quite a battle.”