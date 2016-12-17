Burghers 4-0 in season’s start, but face tough road ahead

× Expand Photo provided The 2016-17 Warrensburg High School Varsity Girls Basketball team includes (front, left to right): Kayla Raymond, Dianne Curtis, Hope Boland, Megan Hughes, Danielle Baker, (row 2): Heather Wood, Britanny Frasier, Starr Hughes, Madison Sheridan, Riley Fisk and Zoe Morgan.

WARRENSBURG — With the graduation of All-State athlete Erin Langworthy who was the top scorer in Section II last year, Warrensburg’s girls basketball team faced a formidable challenge for 2015-16 in realigning their play.

But with the team’s 4-0 start to the season, some of the uncertainties have evaporated — the Burghers have turned out to be serious contenders.

The reason? Every player on the team is taking their new role seriously, and they are working hard to continue the legacy of the Langworthy era.

Coach Scott Smith said his athletes are not only sharing the ball so all the players are now making solid contributions in scoring, but they have concentrated on tightening up defense to provide plenty of offensive opportunities.

“A month ago, we didn’t know where our scoring would come from, but each night, a different kid has led the score,” he said. “Our players have been really tough on defense, and we’ve gotten off to a good start.”

Smith said his team’s chemistry is developing well, and his athletes are well aware of the tough competition that is ahead this season

“Madison Sheridan, a senior, is stepping up as one of leaders on both ends of the floor; Megan Hughes, a sophomore, has had several really strong games so far this year; and Brittany Frasier has been steady grabbing rebounds and making assists,” the coach said. “Against Corinth, Kayla Raymond came off bench and scored 10 points and Zoe Morgan played well making five points on open shots and executing a lot of assists, finding the open player.”

Hope Boland, a freshman point guard, is not only moving the ball and executing plays well this year, but she’s also scoring a substantial number of points. Hope honed her athleticism not only in junior varsity basketball — but in local youth football, in which she was a skilled competitor.

Dec. 10, Warrensburg outscored Corinth 17-6 in the first quarter, then added an 18-2 run in the second stanza, paving the way to a 60-23 Adirondack League victory. Madison Sheridan led the Burghers with 13 points; Hope Boland had a career-high 12 points; Kayla Raymond also had a career-high with 10 points; Britanny Frasier, 8 points; Heather Wood, 7; Zoe Morgan, 5; Megan Hughes, 3 and Starr Hughes, 2.

Also, Britanny Frasier had six rebounds and three assists; Hope Boland had three steals and three assists; Zoe Morgan contributed to the success with five assists and three steals; Megan Hughes grabbed six rebounds, and Kayla Raymond brought down five rebounds.

On Dec. 5, Warrensburg defeated Schroon Lake 43-37 in a competitive non-league game.

The Burghers’ strong 16-9 first quarter gave them their initial momentum, and although Schroon Lake answered back with a 9-7 advantage in the second quarter, Warrensburg held on to their lead through the rest of the game. Megan Hughes scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds; and Britanny Frasier contributed a career-high 10 points. Hope Boland added 7 points, and Starr Hughes had 5 points and 10 rebounds.

Corrine Pelkey led Schroon Lake with 13 points, followed by Alora Bearor with 11, Grace Higgins with 7, Emily Maisonville with 3 and Malena Gereau with 3.

On Dec. 2 in a non-league game against Hartford, Warrensburg’s 19-7 run in the second quarter — combined with balanced scoring — led to a 49-36 victory.

Both Madison Sheridan scored 14 points apiece, career-highs for both athletes. Starr Hughes had 9 points; Brittany Frasier, 8 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists; Hope Boland, 4 points. Aso, Madison Sheridan grabbed 7 rebounds and executed four steals; while Megan Hughes had 10 rebounds. Hartford shot well from three-point range, hitting seven of them.

On Nov. 30 in a non-league season-opener against Johnsburg, the Burghers won 38-13.

Hope Boland made her varsity debut that day scoring 10 points; Madison Sheridan scored 8 points and tallied six rebounds and five steals; Danielle Baker scored 6 points; Megan Hughes tallied 5 points and six rebounds; and both Britanny Frasier and Madison Sheridan grabbed six rebounds apiece, while Starr Hughes scored 4 points.

Coach Smith said that despite the 4-0 start, his team has formidable challenges ahead.

“We know there is some really, really tough competition coming our way,” he said, noting that North Warren is considered one of the top two teams in the Adirondack League. “We definitely have our hands full in the upcoming months.”