2017 Winter Sports: Warrensburg/Bolton Burghers

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017-18 Warrensburg High School Varsity Boys Basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Peyton Olden (Jr. Gd./Fwd.), Thor Larson (Sr. Gd./Fwd.), Garry Ross (Sr. Gd.), John Kelly (Sr. Gd.), Cole Lanfear (Sr. Gd./Fwd.), (rear): Evan MacDuff (Jr. Gd./Fwd.), Charlie Weick (Jr. Fwd.), Brandon Bailey (Jr. Fwd.), Danny Kelly (Jr. Gd.), Jesse Griffin (Soph. Gd.). Burghers aim for turnaround season WARRENSBURG | If the core players of the Warrensburg Boys Basketball team execute with the aggressiveness, resolve and skill they played on the gridiron this year, they’ll be in contention for a league division championship. A half-dozen of these football players, who threw and pulled down passes, dodged defenders and outsmarted most of their opponents, are now looking forward to competing on the hardwoods. No less than eight players on last year’s basketball team are returning, including the two top scorers, Garry Ross with 10.3 points per game and Evan MacDuff, with 8.7 points per game. This duo also lead in rebounding, grabbing 5.6 and 7.5 per game respectively. The Burgher dual-sports athletes include MacDuff, a quarterback this year who had such success with his smart ball-handling; John Kelly, a top receiver and kicker; Cole Lanfear, a leading running back, and Brandon Bailey, a tough tackler and tight end; and sophomore Jesse Griffin who contributed as a running back. Their chemistry on the field will undoubtedly be helpful as the basketball team strives to achieve a winning season for the first year in a long time. Anchoring the inside will be MacDuff and Bailey, both juniors. Against Johnsburg in the season opener, each of them scored game-high 13 points in the victory. Also, Seniors Garry Ross, Cole Lanfear and John Kelly have shown their ability to score and handle the ball with expertise, basketball and football coach Mike Perrone said. “We will also look for Senior Thor Larson, junior Peyton Olden and sophomore Jesse Griffin to provide key minutes and shoot well,” Perrone added. “Varsity newcomers Dan Kelly, Charlie Weick and Jesse Norris will help provide depth and balance for this season’s roster,” he continued, noting that the team has a solid combination of post players and guards in providing that balance. “We’re looking for solid defense to anchor us throughout the season as well as unselfish basketball and balanced scoring, Perrone added. The three-year coach said that the core players of his team have been playing AAU and summer basketball for years. In addition, they’ve been lifting weights every day through several seasons, Perrone said.

“We’re starting to see some big results from these workouts. Our athletes are a lot faster and stronger,” he said, predicting that his players will be tough and determined as they execute a turnaround from the 4-16 record in basketball last year. The renewed enthusiasm in Burgher basketball this year has prompted 25 students to turn out for JV and Varsity tryouts, many more than in recent years, which bodes well for the future. As for this year, Perrone has an air of confidence. “We will look for hard work, defense and contributions from every player throughout the season,” he said. At a recent practice, Perrone stepped to the sidelines after spending a half-hour on the court — driving toward the basket, heaving the ball in a no-look pass to one of his players, leaping for rebounds and scrambling for a loose ball or two—- all while yelling out advice on court strategy. “There are definitely things we need to get better at, but at Friday’s scrimmage, we saw some really good things,” he said. “We aim to be competitive in every game as we progress through the year.” × Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017-18 Warrensburg High School Varsity Girls Basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Hope Boland (Soph. Pt.Gd.), Mattie Castro (Jr. Fwd.), Kayla Raymond (Sr. Fwd.), Sara Langworthy (Fr. Gd.), Abigail Smith (Soph. Fwd./Gd.), (rear): Dianne Curtis (Jr. Fwd.), Madison Binder (Soph. Fwd.), Danielle Baker (Jr. Ctr.), Megan Hughes (Jr. Fwd./Gd.), Aubrey Smith (Soph. Fwd.) and Mikayla Rothermel (Jr. Fwd.). Lady Burghers are young, but experienced WARRENSBURG | A remarkable renaissance has occurred in recent years with girls basketball at Warrensburg High, and sports observers anticipate that the trend will be continuing this season. Last year’s team won Division 2 of the Adirondack League and they advanced to the Section II quarterfinals, compiling an overall win-loss record of 17-4. While 10 players — including some outstanding athletes — graduated in the past two years, some highly motivated and skilled players have stepped up and taken their place. Although the Burghers lost defensive powerhouse Britanny Frasier to graduation — in addition to standouts Madison Sheridan, Zoey Morgan and Starr Hughes — the players remaining are quite talented. Returning to the lineup is the team’s 2016-17 high scorer Megan Hughes, a 5’10” junior forward/guard who is a three-year player for the Burghers. Hughes drives to the basket well, and is a savvy rebounder. “We’ll be asking Megan to provide leadership, experience and scoring for the team this year,” coach Scott Smith said.

Also returning is senior forward Kayla Raymond, a key element in the team’s success last year. Smith said he’s expecting her to provide leadership. “We’ll need Kayla to be a strong interior defender this season,” he said. Point guard sophomore Hope Boland, the team’s primary ball handler, also returns. Last year — just a freshman — she was a pivotal element in some crucial victories. Already this year, Boland has proven her gutsy athleticism — she was named MVP in the Mark Beson Tournament, which the Burghers won in their 2017-18 season debut. “She has great court vision and has a knack for finding the open player — and she’s developed a nice outside shot,” Smith said of Boland. Also returning are Danielle Baker and Dianne Curtis — both of whom missed significant time last season due to injury. “We’ll be calling on Danielle and Dianne to provide rebounding, defense and scoring on the inside this year,” Smith said, noting that Baker has shown a lot of improvement this past month. Newcomers Sara Langworthy, sisters Abigail and Aubrey Smith, Mikayla Rothermel, Madison Binder, and Mattie Castro all join the Varsity team this season after a successful 15-3 JV season last year. Langworthy, younger sister of record-shattering state All-Star Warrensburg grad Erin Langworthy, scored 18 points in the Beson tourney, her varsity debut. “We are very excited for the upcoming season,” Smith said. “But we know that we have a lot of work ahead of us if we are to compete in the Adirondack League and the ultra-competitive Class C for Sectionals.” Smith said the team is young — its roster has only one senior — and only two starters remain after six athletes graduated in June. “Our success this season will be determined by how quickly we can get some of more younger and inexperienced players prepared for the Varsity level,” he said. × Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017-18 Warrensburg-Bolton Wrestling Team includes (front row, left to right): Dustin Reiter, Zach Carpenter, Greg Shambo, Raymond Wilbur, Michael Dougherty, Devon Millington, (row 2): Tanner McKenna, Dylan Winchell, Zachary Shambo, Robert Ranous, Zack Davis, Hunter McKenna, Brodie Weiler, (rear): Nolan McNeill, Trevor Winchell, Chris Wilson, Dan Monthony, Jacob Johnson, Gary Hill and Jacob Clear. Burgher wrestlers: talented veterans on a mission WARRENSBURG | Armed with a deep roster of hard-working athletes and an impressive array regional championships won over the past two seasons, the Warrensburg-Bolton Wrestling Team is now aiming to attain a new goal:

Competing as a team in the first-ever New York State Dual Meet Tournament, set for Jan. 27 at Onondaga Community College in central New York. Until now, while most other high sports end with team competition at the state level, for wrestling it’s limited to individuals. Last year, the Warrensburg-Bolton Wrestling Team won the Adirondack League Championship, the Section II Class D team championship, and the overall Section II small-school championship. If the Burghers win such a trifecta again, they’d be a top choice for a post in the new state dual meet tourney. Head Warrensburg-Bolton wrestling coach Mark Trapasso said he was optimistic about his team’s prospects this year. “We’ve got a lot of veteran wrestlers returning, and if we stay healthy and continue to work hard, we’ll be at the top again, bringing back some serious hardware.” Returning Class D Champions for the Burghers are seniors Gary Hill at 285 pounds and Jack Binder at 220, junior Nolan McNeill at 182, and freshman Hunter McKenna, wrestling this year at 145 after gaining about 30 pounds. Hill and Binder also placed third in Section II; Wilson, McNeill and Monthony each placed fifth in the Section, as did freshman Zach Carpenter at 120 pounds, as well as senior Greg Shambo, a tough, talented football running back, competing at 152 pounds. “It’s a lot of fun to watch Shambo wrestle — you don’t know what he’ll do when you send him out on the mat,” Trapasso said. “He’s very aggressive, and in shape.” Hill and several other Burghers are considered serious contenders for the state tournament. These trophy winners are joined by junior Chris Wilson, who will be wrestling at around 160 pounds. He’s considered competitive and strong. At 138 pounds is junior Zach Davis, who is ranked high in the Section although he took a year off last year, Trapasso said. “Zach is extra fast and tough,” he said. At 132 is senior Trevor Winchell, a standout in football and a veteran wrestler, Trapasso said. “He’ll win a ton of matches this year,” Trapasso said. At 126 is sophomore Zach Shambo, who took third in Class D last season; and at 113 pounds is junior Dustin Reiter of Bolton who Trapasso said was “gritty” and “came on strong” last year.