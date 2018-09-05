Burghers begin landmark season with two wins

× Warrensburg’s Abigail Ranous fights with an Ichabod Crane defender to retain ball possession in front of the Riders’ goalie, while Ranous’ teammate Mairina Callahan is poised for an assist and Madison Binder watches the action. The Burghers beat the Riders 4-0 — and they are 2-0 this week as they start off what may be their final season as a stand-alone field hockey team. Photo by Thom Randall

WARRENSBURG | Delving into what is likely the last season in their traditional configuration, the Warrensburg Field Hockey team has defeated two squads from far larger schools.

On Aug. 27, the Burghers beat Shaker High 3-1 in their season opener, and then thumped Ichabod Crane High, 4-0, three days later.

“The girls are playing awesome,” coach Teresa Colvin said. “Each game, they’re coming out ready to play.”

Hoosick Falls High is classified an A school with about nine times Warrensburg’s enrollment, and Ichabod Crane, a C school, has about four times Warrensburg’s student population.

Against Shaker, the Burghers’ goals were scored by Mairina Callahan, Abigail Ranous, and Nayana DeAmelia. Assists were Megan Hughes, Sara Langworthy and Mairina Callahan, respectively. Goalie Isabella DeAmelia was key to the victory, tallying eight saves.

Against Ichabod Crane, Abigail Ranous scored the first goal off Sara Langworthy’s assist with 24:14 left in the first half; Mairina Callahan scored with 12:15 left in the second half off another Sara Langworthy assist; then Ranous scored again off an assist by Megan Hughes.

The final goal was scored with nine seconds left in the game by Sara Langworthy on a corner shot, when the ball was hit into play with dead-eye accuracy to Mairina Callahan who passed it to Landworthy, who immediately slammed it into the goal.

In this game, DeAmelia tallied two saves, while the Riders’ goalie had five.

Colvin praised her players for playing as a cohesive unit.

“There is a flow to their game that I typically don’t see from a team until halfway through the season,” she said. “Our players are unselfish and are focused on success as a team, not just as individuals — I’m excited to see what the team can accomplish this year!”