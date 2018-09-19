Burghers bury Fort Edward 44-6

× Expand Photo by Danielle Parker Burgher running back Jesse Griffin powers through defenders during a Sept. 1 game against Lake George. On Sept. 15 against Fort Edward, Griffin — a WCS junior — ran 135 yards on 10 carries and scored a touchdown.

WARRENSBURG | The season-opening loss to Lake George could have discouraged Warrensburg football players, dooming the rest of the season, but apparently it’s had the opposite effect — galvanizing the team to fight harder, Burgher coach Mike Perrone said following his team’s 44-6 win over Fort Edward Sept. 15.

“The loss against their rival Lake George was a wake-up call,” he said. “It inspired them to work harder and get better,” he said. Since the Sept 1 loss to Lake George, the Burghers have won their next two games by decisive margins.

The Fort Edward football team attempted a trick play to open Saturday’s game — a short, low kickoff— a successful ploy for the Forts, who recovered the ball and drove the ball downfield toward the end zone.

In another era, the Burghers might have caved in, Perrone said, but instead they held off the attack, stopping the drive —a prelude to their six-touchdown offensive onslaught.

“It was truly a team win,” he said. “A lot of things went wrong, but the players are learning and building skills this year.”

Perrone added that a lot of young Burgher athletes understand that the football team has a lot of potential.

“A lot of players stepped up and helped out,” he said, focusing on freshman Dylan Winchell, who ran 83 yards on three carries, plus receiving a pass, gaining 66 yards on the aerial play.

“Offensively, Winchell was a huge spark for us,” Perrone said, noting he scored two touchdowns, one on a pass and another via ground — and had a third that was called back because of a Burgher penalty.

Quarterback Evan MacDuff tallied two touchdowns; and Zach Carpenter and Jesse Griffin — who ran for 135 yards over the game and caught three passes — both scored one touchdown each.

MacDuff and Griffin both played tremendous games for us,” Perrone said. “They are great leaders.”

Defensively, senior Colden Wells plus juniors Zach Shambo, Jaron Griffin and Mac Baker led the tackling tally — along with quarterback Evan MacDuff and sophomore Jordan Mallory and Senior Chris Wilson, who Perrone said had seven tackles, four of them in the opponent’s backfield resulting for yardage losses.

Perrone said the Burghers’ impressive touchdown tally and yardage gains were due in large part to the offensive line.

“They allowed us to run the way we did,” he said.

Next up for the Burghers is a home game Saturday Sept. 22 against Cohoes, a far larger city school from the Capital District. With their large enrollment, Cohoes is classified a B school; Warrensburg is competing in the Class D category.

Perrone said his team would be very competitive in Saturday’s game against Cohoes.

“Our team recognizes the potential we have,” Perrone said.