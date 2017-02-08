Burghers capture Class D wrestling title - by a wide margin

× Expand Photo by Kim McKenna Jack Binder, who was among four Warrensburg wrestlers winning championships at Saturday’s Section II Class D tournament, pins an opponent several weeks ago in the Warrensburg Duals meet. Binder has a 31-1 season record, leading a team which won the Section II Class D team title for the second consecutive year, as well as the 2016-17 Adirondack League Championship. Virtually all of Warrensburg’s wrestlers have a winning record this year.

WARRENSBURG — Backed by hundreds of spectators in a packed gymnasium cheering them on, the Warrrensburg wrestling team won the Section II Class D championship Feb. 4 on their home turf.

Competing for the honor alongside 10 other teams, the Burghers not only won the title for the second consecutive year, but they accomplishing it by an unusually wide margin.

Warrensburg won after compiling 275 points. Maple Hill was runner up with 195 points.

The Burghers were victorious because each wrestler on the team’s roster wrestled with determination, contributing to the point total whether they took a championship, or finished in any position from runner-up to fifth place, coach Mark Trapasso said.

“All 15 kids we entered in the tournament scored points. We wrestled over our heads — definitely to the top of our ability,” he said. “It was a great, great day.”

Four Burgher wrestlers won individual championships: Hunter McKenna at 113 pounds, Nolan McNeill at 160 pounds, Jack Binder at 220 pounds and Gary Hill at 285 pounds.

Four from Warrensburg took second place: Dylan Winchell at 99 pounds, Greg Shambo at 138 pounds, Dan Monthony at 145 pounds, and Chris Wilson at 182. Placing third were Zach Shambo at 120 pounds and Chris Simpson at 132.

Taking fourth were Zach Carpenter at 106 pounds, Trevor Winchell at 126 pounds, Ryan McNeill at 152 pounds and Ben Ewald at 195 pounds. Jarod West at 170 pounds placed fifth.

Trapasso was ecstatic about the team victory as well as the individual accomplishments.

“From the top of our roster to the bottom, every one of our wrestlers was on the podium Saturday,” he said. “Every kid of ours wrestled to their seed or above it.”

The Burghers are now ranked No. 2 among all of the Section II Division II schools — Class CC, Class C, and Class D schools combined.

As of mid-January, the Burghers were ranked No. 15 for Division II in New York State — a ranking that may jump upward soon after the Burghers won both the Adirondack League championship and the Class D title by such a wide margin.

In the Class D finals round, McKenna pinned David Austin of Whitehall in the final second of the first period. Later, Nolan McNeill decisioned Seth Turcie of Salem-Cambridge 6-2 for his championship. Soon after, Jack Binder of Warrensburg pinned Jake Karandy of Duanesburg in 4:54 for his 2016-17 Class D title. Gary Hill immediately followed by pinning Jacob Suits of Duanesburg in 3:23.

Trapasso said he was particularly happy about Hill’s title because he had progressed so much this year. Hill, 24-5 for the year, returned the compliment and deferred credit to his teammates.

“I have great practice partners who push me one way or another,” he said of his daily training.

Binder, who wrestles steers on weekends, and now has a 31-1 record for 2016-17 against humans, praised the Warrensburg wrestling program.

“The Class D win is all due to the hours of intense physical conditioning that our coaches train us with — not just practice, but training to go as far as we can,” he said.

No less than 7 Burghers proved their stamina as they wrestled as many as five matches to overcome early setbacks to earn the right to stand on the podium.

Trapasso praised Freshman Zach Shambo for his outstanding effort. Unseeded in the tournament, he wrestled a maximum number of matches to place third.

Next up for the Burghers is the Section II tournament this Saturday, which serves as a qualifier for the state tournament. The tourney is to be held at the Glens Falls Civic Center Feb. 11, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Chris Wilson said he was proud of his team making history with the Burghers winning their first back-to-back Class D championship titles.

“It was an awesome day — We are so happy as a team — all our work has paid off, thanks to our coaches pushing us,” he said, adding that he was looking forward to the Section II showdown. “I’m pumped for the Civic Center — It will be a show!”