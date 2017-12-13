Burghers continue with victories

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017-18 Warrensburg High School Varsity Girls Basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Hope Boland (Soph. Pt.Gd.), Mattie Castro (Jr. Fwd.), Kayla Raymond (Sr. Fwd.), Sara Langworthy (Fr. Gd.), Abigail Smith (Soph. Fwd./Gd.), (rear): Dianne Curtis (Jr. Fwd.), Madison Binder (Soph. Fwd.), Danielle Baker (Jr. Ctr.), Megan Hughes (Jr. Fwd./Gd.), Aubrey Smith (Soph. Fwd.) and Mikayla Rothermel (Jr. Fwd.).

WARRENSBURG | The Warrensburg Girls Basketball team continued their winning ways this week as they defeated Hartford 39-26 on Dec. 8 in a hard-fought Adirondack League matchup — the first league game for the Burghers. They’ve won three prior non-league games this season. This was Hartford’s first loss of 2017-18.

CAREER HIGH

Burgher shooting point-guard Hope Boland, a sophomore, scored a career-high 16 points against Hartford. In this defensive battle, junior forward Megan Hughes scored 7 points and grabbed 10 rebounds; Sara Langworthy, Kayla Raymond and Danielle Baker each scored 4 points, and both Aubrey Ranous and Madison Binder added 2 points apiece.

The game was a total team effort, with Raymond bringing down 8 rebounds and Ranous tallying 4, while Langworthy aided with 3 assists, and Boland had 2.

Three days earlier, the Lady Burghers achieved their highest game score in recent history as they defeated Johnsburg Dec. 5 by a score of 78-27.

All 10 of Warrensburg’s players scored in the non-league contest.

The Burghers’ scoring was lead by Megan Hughes, who was the Burghers’ high scorer last season in her second year on varsity.

Hughes’ 26 points against Johnsburg were double her average score per game in 2016-17 — and a career high.

In addition, she was top rebounder for her team, tallying 8 as well as being credited with 3 assists. Hope Boland was next high scorer with 12 points, followed by senior Kayla Raymond with 8 points. Sophomores Aubrey Ranous-Smith, Abigail Ranous-Smith and Madison Binder each scored 6 points each, freshman Sara Langworthy had 4 points and juniors Mikayla Rothermel, and Mattie Castro each added 2.

Aubrey Ranous-Smith tallied 6 rebounds. and junior Danielle Baker had 5 rebounds. Boland executed 5 assists, and Abigail Ranous-Smith had 3 assists.

For Johnsburg, Megan Bacon was top scorer with 13 points, followed by Khaleah Cleveland with 8 points, Taylor Dwyer with 4, and Sydney Selleck adding 2.

LOSS TO HUDSON FALLS

On Nov. 28, the Burghers lost to Hudson Falls, a far-larger school, by a score of 51-26.

Three days earlier, they won the championship title of the Mike Beson tournament by defeating host Saratoga Catholic 54-26 in the finals. In this game, Boland shared high-score status with Abigail Smith — both scored 10 points. Langworthy scored 9 points, Hughes scored 8 and Danielle Baker scored 7.

In the semifinal held the day beforehand, Warrensburg defeated Galway 51-30. In this matchup, Megan Hughes was top scorer with 13 points. Boland followed with 10 points and Langworthy scored 9.