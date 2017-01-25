Burghers, Cougars and Warriors advance toward division titles

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell

WARRENSBURG — As post-season competition nears, three high school girls basketball teams are making progress toward Adirondack League division championships, as Warrensburg, North Warren and Lake George varsity squads won their games this week.

Lake George is leading Division I, the largest schools, with an 8-1 league record; Warrensburg is atop Division II with a 7-2 league record, and North Warren is leading the Division III — composed of the smallest schools — with an 8-1 league record.

On Jan. 20, Lake George defeated Argyle, which has been on a tear recently with three consecutive wins. Lake George’s battle against Argyle wasn’t fully secured until Warrior Graceann Bennett had a fourth-quarter 16-point scoring surge that put the game out of reach for the Scots, who had played aggressive defense, forcing Bennett and her teammates into foul jeopardy.

Bennett ended up with 26 points in the 54-33 victory. Another factor, according to coach Rov Tefft, was his team’s late-game defensive rebounds. The Warriors managed to achieve the win without two starters, Lacey Cormie and Nikki Hladik, out due to illness.

Assisting Bennett with scoring were Morgan Zilm with 7 pints, Alysia Kane with 6 points, Alauna Wright with 5, Rachel Shambo with 4, plus Eva Pushor, Rachel Layton and Skylar Healy with 2 each. Leading the Scots were Eve Carmody with 9 points and Emily Tucker with 6.

Jan. 18, Lake George beat Fort Ann 63-34. In that game, Bennett tallied 26 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists; and Alauna Wright recorded 15 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists; followed by Nikki Hladik with 7 points and 9 rebounds. Amanda Godfrey was the top scorer for Fort Ann with 12 points.

Photo provided The 2016-17 Warrensburg High School Varsity Girls Basketball team includes (front, left to right): Kayla Raymond, Dianne Curtis, Hope Boland, Megan Hughes, Danielle Baker, (row 2): Heather Wood, Britanny Frasier, Starr Hughes, Madison Sheridan, Riley Fisk and Zoe Morgan.

Warrensburg advanced in their 2016-17 campaign Jan. 20 with a 48-34 victory over Hartford, in which Freshman sensation Hope Boland, the Burghers’ shooting point guard, was top scorer with 15 points. She was followed by Megan Hughes with 14 points and Madison Sheridan with 11 points. Britanny Frasier contributed 6 points, and Heather Wood added 2. Cailyn Harrington was top scorer for Hartford with 10 points.

Two days earlier, Warrensburg beat Fort Edward in a 36-35 thriller, quite an accomplishment since Fort Edward has a legacy of excellence in the sport. In 2013, 2015 and 2016, the team battled through the sectional and regional tournaments into the New York State Championship series.

In the defensive battle between Warrensburg and Fort Edward, Megan Hughes lead with 9 points, Frasier followed with 8, Morgan and Sheridan contributed 6 each, Boland added 5, and Wood chipped in 2. For the Forts, Mady Thomas lead the team with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

The 2016-17 North Warren High School Varsity Girls Basketball team includes (front, left to right): Cloe Jones Alyssa Kramar, Alyssa Dewar, Hannah Kenney, Sydney Gagnon, (rear): Jaclyn Urtz, Sarah Stewart, Madasyn Bush and Brooke French.

North Warren continued to show dominance this week with their seasoned, skilled players executing plays with precision.

The Cougars beat Salem 68 to 34, with Madasyn Bush going on a scoring tirade with 31 points along with 23 rebounds. Sydney Gagnon added 13 points and Hannah Kenney contributed 8. With a lot of ball-sharing occurring, Alyssa Kramar scored 6 points, Sarah Stewart added 4, and Alyssa Dewar, Brooke French and Chloe Jones all had 2 each.

Leading the Generals were Jessi Vidal with 11 points and Hailey Vincent with 10.

On Jan. 19, North Warren defeated Bolton 59-20 in a non-league contest. Bush lead with 18 points, followed by Kenney with 13, Gagnon with 9, Dewar with 7, and Stewart with 4. Maddie Pratt lead the Eagles with 10 points.

Jan. 18, North Warren defeated Whitehall 47-21, achieving a wide margin despite the Railroaders’ aggressive defense.

In this physical contest, Bush scored no less than 34 points, followed by Kenney with 5 and Jackie Urtz with 4 points.