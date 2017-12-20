Burghers defeat five teams to win Cobleskill tournament

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017-18 Warrensburg-Bolton Wrestling Team includes (front row, left to right): Dustin Reiter, Zach Carpenter, Greg Shambo, Raymond Wilbur, Michael Dougherty, Devon Millington, (row 2): Tanner McKenna, Dylan Winchell, Zachary Shambo, Robert Ranous, Zack Davis, Hunter McKenna, Brodie Weiler, (rear): Nolan McNeill, Trevor Winchell, Chris Wilson, Dan Monthony, Jacob Johnson, Gary Hill and Jacob Clear.

WARRENSBURG | Continuing their uninterrupted streak of victories, the Warrensburg-Bolton wrestling team won the championship of the Cobleskill-Richmondville duals wrestling tournament held Dec. 16.

The Burghers beat all five opposing teams in taking home the title of the “Battle in the Valley.” With this victory, they advance their 2017-18 record to 11-0.

In this tourney, the Burghers defeated Coxackie-Athens 70-9 and beat Cobleskill-Richmondville 59-21; Mohonasen 60-19; Cicero-North Syracuse 60-17, and Fonda-Johnstown 74-9.

Undefeated during the day — winning all five matches — were Tanner McKenna at 99 pounds, Zach Davis at 138 pounds, Greg Shambo at 152 pounds, Dan Monthony at 170, Nolan McNeill at 182, and Jack Binder at 220 pounds.

Wrestling 4-1 in the day-long tourney were Dylan Winchell at 106 pounds, Zach Shambo at 126 pounds, Hunter McKenna at 145 and Gary Hill at 285. Also, Zach Carpenter was 3-2 at 120 pounds, and Chris Simpson was 3-1 at 160.

Jack Binder won his 100th career match during the tournament.

Burgher Head Coach Mark Trapasso said he was pleased with the effort of each of his wrestlers contributing to the team’s 11-0 record so far in the 2017-18 season. The Burghers are now the top-ranked small-school squad in Section II.

“Our athletes are continuing to improve each week,” he said. “As a group, we’re making a few less mistakes each meet.”

He said his wrestlers are dedicated to sharpening their skills.

“We know there are things we have to work on,” Trapasso said. “And we hope to meet our stride mid-January.

“Tougher matches are coming up, and we have higher goals now,” he said. “Several athletes, who lost the first time this year, know they need to improve and are working on it.”

The Burghers’ focus on conditioning and learning wrestling moves and strategies is propelling the team towards the goal of competing in the new state wrestling team tournament to be held Jan. 27 at Onondaga Community College in central New York, according to Trapasso.

“We are definitely the team to beat at this point, and anything short of winning a Section II title would be a bitter disappointment,” he said.