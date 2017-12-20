Burghers defeat five teams to win Cobleskill tournament

Photo by Thom Randall
The 2017-18 Warrensburg-Bolton Wrestling Team includes (front row, left to right): Dustin Reiter, Zach Carpenter, Greg Shambo, Raymond Wilbur, Michael Dougherty, Devon Millington, (row 2): Tanner McKenna, Dylan Winchell, Zachary Shambo, Robert Ranous, Zack Davis, Hunter McKenna, Brodie Weiler, (rear): Nolan McNeill, Trevor Winchell, Chris Wilson, Dan Monthony, Jacob Johnson, Gary Hill and Jacob Clear.
WARRENSBURG | Continuing their uninterrupted streak of victories, the Warrensburg-Bolton wrestling team won the championship of the Cobleskill-Richmondville duals wrestling tournament held Dec. 16.
The Burghers beat all five opposing teams in taking home the title of the “Battle in the Valley.” With this victory, they advance their 2017-18 record to 11-0.
In this tourney, the Burghers defeated Coxackie-Athens 70-9 and beat Cobleskill-Richmondville 59-21; Mohonasen 60-19; Cicero-North Syracuse 60-17, and Fonda-Johnstown 74-9.
Undefeated during the day — winning all five matches — were Tanner McKenna at 99 pounds, Zach Davis at 138 pounds, Greg Shambo at 152 pounds, Dan Monthony at 170, Nolan McNeill at 182, and Jack Binder at 220 pounds.
Wrestling 4-1 in the day-long tourney were Dylan Winchell at 106 pounds, Zach Shambo at 126 pounds, Hunter McKenna at 145 and Gary Hill at 285. Also, Zach Carpenter was 3-2 at 120 pounds, and Chris Simpson was 3-1 at 160.
Jack Binder won his 100th career match during the tournament.
Burgher Head Coach Mark Trapasso said he was pleased with the effort of each of his wrestlers contributing to the team’s 11-0 record so far in the 2017-18 season. The Burghers are now the top-ranked small-school squad in Section II.
“Our athletes are continuing to improve each week,” he said. “As a group, we’re making a few less mistakes each meet.”
He said his wrestlers are dedicated to sharpening their skills.
“We know there are things we have to work on,” Trapasso said. “And we hope to meet our stride mid-January.
“Tougher matches are coming up, and we have higher goals now,” he said. “Several athletes, who lost the first time this year, know they need to improve and are working on it.”
The Burghers’ focus on conditioning and learning wrestling moves and strategies is propelling the team towards the goal of competing in the new state wrestling team tournament to be held Jan. 27 at Onondaga Community College in central New York, according to Trapasso.
“We are definitely the team to beat at this point, and anything short of winning a Section II title would be a bitter disappointment,” he said.
Three days earlier, the Burghers defeated Whitehall-Fort Ann, 75-6.
Earning pins for the Burghers against the Railroaders were Dan Monthony, Nolan McNeill, Gary Hill, Tanner McKenna, Zach Shambo, plus Robert Smith at 99 pounds. Four of these pins were lightning fast: 59 seconds for McNeill, 43 seconds for Hill, 47 seconds for McKenna, and 38 seconds for Shambo. Winning by a 17-1 technical fall in six minutes was Hunter McKenna.
Winning by decision were Jack Binder in a 6-3 match, Greg Shambo with a 18-7 advantage and Trevor Winchell in a 3-1 decision at 132 pounds. Winning forfeits were Chris Wilson at 195 pounds, Zack Davis at 138, Zach Carpenter at 120 and Dylan Winchell at 113.
As of Dec. 17, Gary Hill, Dan Monthony, Zack Davis and Hunter McKenna were all ranked number one in Section II Division II; Jack Binder and Nolan McNeill were ranked number two; Greg Shambo and Dylan Winchell, number three; Tanner McKenna, number four; and Trevor Winchell, number five.
After the upcoming meet versus Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George on Dec. 21 — the Burgher’s ‘Alumni Night — the Bolton-Warrensburg team will be taking on Peru at 10 a.m. Dec. 20 in a non-league meet.
The 2017-18 Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George Wrestling Team includes Lake George athletes (front row, left to right): Logan Marissal, Austin Carmody (Soph.), Andrew Jeckel, Colin McCabe (Soph.), (row 2): coach Mike Varmett, Colby Hoolihan (Soph.), Rich Conte (Sr.), Quinn Cardone (Sr.), Aswad Khan (Soph.), Ashton Osborne (Fr.), and Kameron Collins (Soph.). (not pictured): Cameron Duers (Soph.), Logan Duers (Jr.).
WAR-EAGLES SAVOR VICTORIES
The Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George wrestling team beat Salem-Cambridge Dec. 14 in an Adirondack League showdown by a score of 48-28.
Four WarEagle wrestlers accomplished pins: Quinton Fox at 126 pounds in 1:22; Cody York at 170 pounds in 3:21; Mike Sutliff at 195 pounds in 1:34, and William Mitcham at 285 pounds in 6:44.
Winning decisions for the WarEagles were Justin Hoffman at 152 in a 7-2 bout and Logan Duers at 160 pounds in a 12-8 match. Recording forfeits were Mike Fuss at 132 pounds, Nick Lashway at 138 pounds and Richie Conte at 182 pounds. Salem-Cambridge had three forfeits of their own.
Days later, the WarEagles continued their winning ways as they defeated four of their five opponents in the Montgomery County Duals Meet held Dec. 16 at Amsterdam High. They beat Whitesboro 48-30; Albany Academy 54-18; Little Falls 53-28; Amsterdam 39-30, and lost to Ballston Spa 13-50.
Winning all five matches in the meet were Duers and Sutliff. Winning four of their matches were York, Conte, and Spotswood. Winning three over the day were Hoffman, Mitcham and Fuss. Winning two were Cardone, Lashway — and Colby Hoolihan at 220 pounds.
As of Dec. 16, the WarEagles were 1-0 in the Adirondack League and 6-1 overall — and ranked number three in wrestling among Section II small schools.
Leading the team so far this year is Duers, a junior, with a 12-0 record; plus seniors Conte and Sutliff — both with 10-1 records — and York, a junior with an 11-2 record.
As of Dec. 16, both Conte at 182 pounds and Sutliff at 195 pounds were ranked number one in Section II Division II; Duers was ranked number two at 152 pounds; and York was ranked number three at 160 pounds. Ranked number five were Lashway at 138 pounds, and Mitcham at 285 pounds.