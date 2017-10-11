Burghers defeat state-ranked Canajoharie, 40-14

× Expand The 2017 Warrensburg-Bolton High School Varsity Football team includes (front row, left to right): Evan Rock, Mackenzie Blydenburgh, Michael Gavin, Dan Monthony, Cole Lanfear, Trevor Prosser, Brandon Turner, Greg Shambo, (row 2): Jordan Mallory, Thomas O’Sullivan, Colden Wells, Trevor Winchell, Evan MacDuff, Ryan Vaughan, Hunter Mosher, (row 3): Austin Prosser, James Binder, Chris Wilson, Zachary Shambo, Jacob Mallon-Clear and Mac Baker.

WARRENSBURG | Two years ago, Warrensburg Central Class of 2010 graduate Mike Perrone took over coaching his alma mater’s football team after playing and coaching the sport at Castleton University.

He had a vision that the Warrensburg-Bolton football team could break out of its string of its season win-loss records that were hovering around .500 despite the wealth of athletic talent annually on the field.

With an approach of positive encouragement, he prompted the team’s turnaround beginning last year, as the players learned new offensive attacks an defensive strategies — and the team accrued a 4-3 record.

This year, Perrone’s work has paid off — his team is now ranked No. 1 in Class D Division 2 as his squad heads into the last two games of the season. The Burghers are 3-0 in their division and 5-1 overall.

The Burgers’ explosive offense and stifling defense has been racking up impressive wins, week after week — but their most notable accomplishment may have been their convincing 40-14 defeat on Oct. 7 of previously unbeaten Canajoharie, ranked No. 15 in the state.

The game reflected the team’s trajectory since Perrone took over — at halftime, the score was 16-14, with Warrensburg holding onto a slim advantage. In the locker room, Perrone told the players they were a far different team than they were in 2016 when they lost to Canajoharie 25-21.

“We’re going to win this football game,” he told them with an air of confidence.

The players took their coach’s assurance to heart.

The Burghers then returned to the field and took control of the game. They shut down Canajoharie’s first series of plays — forcing them to punt after a three-and-out, then the Burghers followed by scoring on each of their three successive drives.

The first of those three was 18 plays over 90 yards, eating up 10 minutes and 12 seconds, wearing down the Cougars’ defense while running down the game clock, Perrone said.

“It was one of the best drives I’ve ever seen in high school football,” he said. “It cut the game in half.”

The drive ended in a touchdown with a two-point conversion which made it a two-possession advantage for Warrensburg.