Burghers extend their comeback effort — in dramatic fashion

× Expand Photo provided Posing for a photo after winning the George Khoury Invitational tournament, the Burgher basketball players find it difficult to contain their smiles. The team includes (front, left to right): John Lefebvre, Cole Lanfear, Joe Turner, Peyton Olden, Austin Smith, (rear): coach Mike Perrone, Brandon Turner, Garry Ross, Brandon Bailey, John Kelly, Evan MacDuff, Thor Larson and Zach Smith.

WARRENSBURG — Like a boxer winning a couple of rounds after several brutal knockdowns, the Warrensburg Boys Basketball Team got on their feet and won two games this week — including the title to their own George Khoury tournament — following a 1-6 start to the 2016-17 season.

The two victories — one versus Salem on Jan. 13 and another against Minerva-Newcomb mid-day Saturday — featured heavy doses of drama.

Against Salem, the Burghers shrugged off a 14-19 deficit in the first quarter and took control of the game — for a while, at least.

Embarking on a scoring tirade over the next 16 minutes, the Burghers put up 41 points, more than doubling the Generals’ output, establishing a 16-point lead by the end of the third quarter.

But the game wasn’t over.

The Generals responded with their own furious comeback, overtaking the Burghers in the last quarter.

Down one point with 1:12 to go, Warrensburg fought back, securing a 71-65 victory in the game’s final seconds.

Burgher coach Mike Perrone said he was proud of his team’s resolve.

“Our players didn’t let it go — they stepped up and found a way to win the game, which is huge for us.”

It was huge, he said, because against Corinth on Dec. 9, the Tomahawks built a 15-point lead and Warrensburg couldn’t answer back.

In Friday’s game against Salem, three players — Garry Ross, John Kelly and Zach Smith — scored 16 points each. Twelve of Ross’s points were free throws due to his aggressive response to the Generals’ press late in the game. Ross completed a near-perfect 12 of 13 from the foul line in this high-scoring battle.

In this game, Evan MacDuff scored 11 points and Cole Lanfear tallied 7. For Salem, Andrew Terry led with 19 points, and Cole Gregg followed with 16.

Only 12 hours following this tough contest, Warrensburg faced a second foe: Minerva-Newcomb in the postponed final round of their George Khoury tournament.

The Burghers played an up-tempo game to combat Minerva-Newcomb’s steely defense, Perrone said.

“We pressed and trapped a lot, holding Minerva-Newcomb to only three points in the first quarter,” he said, noting this strategy has helped them compete against taller teams they’ve met up with this year.

The Mountaineers, however fought back, compiling a 7-point lead with just over 5 minutes left in the game.

However tired the Burgher athletes might have been from their game the previous night, they clawed their way back to a 43-38 victory — with Evan MacDuff hitting a three-point shot to put Warrensburg ahead with 52 seconds left and Joe Turner sinking two free-throws with 1 second remaining on the clock to end the game.

Perrone said the two games demonstrated his team’s character as well as its new-found chemistry.

“On Friday, we had a great offensive output, then on Saturday we won a tough defensive battle by finding a way to get stop after stop,” Perrone said. “Over the two games, we pressed and trapped a lot, forcing a total of 60 turnovers.”

Against the Mountaineers, sophomore Evan MacDuff lead the team with 14 points alongside 7 rebounds; Garry Ross scored 11 points, plus grabbed 11 rebounds and conducted four assists; Zach Smith tallied 9 points; Joe Turner scored four points and brought down 5 rebounds; and Cole Lanfear scored 3 points and got 5 rebounds; and Brandon Bailey chipped in 2 points.

For the Mountaineers, Caleb Winter scored 14 points and Drew Dehetsky added 11.

MacDuff was named MVP of the tournament, and he and Garry Ross were named to the all-tournament team, as were Winter and Deshetsky.

Perrone said he was proud of his team’s progress.

“We’ve got a lot of young players, and it’s been great to see them improve and gain confidence throughout the season,” he said, noting that a number of players were brought up from junior varsity this season — and there was a lot of pressure for them to fill the offensive role of 2015-16 top scorer Kyle Boland, who has been sidelined by a torn ACL.

“A lot of players this year have stepped into new roles,” Perrone said, naming Zach Smith, John Kelly and Evan MacDuff as the JV draftees.

“Friday, we had four players score in double figures, for the first time in over a decade,” Perrone continued, noting that Evan McDuff had completed seven of nine three pointers — primarily in clutch situations — over the last two games.

“McDuff really stepped up,” he said.

Next up for the Burghers is a game against Hartford on Friday and versus Fort Edward on Tuesday. Both are to be played on the Burghers’ home court.