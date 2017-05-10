Burghers hit speed bump in landmark season

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017 Warrensburg High School Varsity Softball team includes (front, left to right): Starr Hughes, Sophie Reed, Angie Miller, Nayana DeAmelia, Jordan Hill, (row 2): Coach Teresa Colvin, Kayla Raymond, Dianne Curtis, Megan Hughes, Britanny Frasier and Mikayla Rothermel.

WARRENSBURG — Enjoying a 2017 softball season that’s not only been a remarkable success but represents a turnaround in the sport for their school, Warrensburg High is now headed into Sectional play this next week.

The Burghers, tough on opponents all season, met a formidable speed bump on May 8, losing to Salem 10-0 — which hasn’t prompted any gloom with Burghers, as the Generals are 13-0 for the year and ranked No. 3 in Class D for New York State. The Burghers are 6-2 in the Adirondack League and 7-4 overall for 2017.

And since Lake George beat Fort Ann 8-1 on March 8, both the Burghers and the Warriors presently share second place in the league.

The Burghers had two solid wins before running into Salem on Monday.

On May 3 they beat Argyle 20-7 with 30 hits to the Scots’ 12 with Burgher freshman Sophie Reed on the mound. At the plate, hitting two double each were sisters Starr Hughes, a senior, and Megan Hughes, a sophomore. Others hitting a double were Reed, sophomore Dianne Curtis, sophomore Jordan Hill, senior Britanny Frasier and eighth grader Mikayla Rothermel. Jordan Hill hit a triple.

Slugging a home run was Nayana DeAmelia. Hill went 5 for 5; DeAmelia, Hughes and Reed went 4 for 5.

On May 1, Warrensburg beat Hartford 21-6 off 14 hits, again with Sophie Reed on the mound.

Starr Hughes put an exclamation point on the game hitting a home run; Dianne Curtis hit a triple and a double; Starr Hughes hit 3 doubles, and both Megan Hughes and Jordan Hill hit two doubles. Dianne Curtis was 3 for 6 with 7 RBIs, Starr Hughes was 4 for 6 with 6 RBIs, and Megan Hughes 3 for 5.

Heading towards post-season, Warrensburg meets up with Hadley-Luzerne on May 9, Fort Edward on May 10, and North Warren on Friday May 11.

Section II seeding is on May 17, with Sectional games starting on Thursday May 18, coach Teresa Colvin said.

“We have strong prospects post-season — We’ve been hitting ball very well lately, our outfield is playing really well — and we’re having a lot of fun,” she said. “We’re excited to finish up the season strong and move into Sectionals.”