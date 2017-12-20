Burghers hold onto winning record, as they split recent games

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017-18 Warrensburg High School Varsity Boys Basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Peyton Olden (Jr. Gd./Fwd.), Thor Larson (Sr. Gd./Fwd.), Garry Ross (Sr. Gd.), John Kelly (Sr. Gd.), Cole Lanfear (Sr. Gd./Fwd.), (rear): Evan MacDuff (Jr. Gd./Fwd.), Charlie Weick (Jr. Fwd.), Brandon Bailey (Jr. Fwd.), Danny Kelly (Jr. Gd.), Jesse Griffin (Soph. Gd.).

WARRENSBURG | The Warrensburg boys basketball team won a key league victory Dec. 15 as they defeated Fort Edward by a score of 61-57 — with every one of the Burghers contributing to the score.

Key to the win was a second-quarter scoring spree by Warrensburg, out-gunning the Forts 25-14.

Fort Edward fought back later in the game, particularly in the fourth quarter when they scored 17 points to Warrensburg’s 8 points.

For the Burghers, John Kelly was the high-scorer with 14 points — including two three-pointers — followed by 12 points from Brandon Bailey. Dan Kelly contributed 10 points, Evan MacDuff added 9 points, Peyton Olden provided 6 points, and both Cole Lanfear and Jesse Griffin scored 5 points.

Fort Edward’s Anthony Miller scored a game-high 25 points, followed by James Bombard with 16 points.

Two days earlier, Argyle defeated Warrensburg 76-47, powered by area All-Star Peyton Lufkin’s 34-point scoring rampage.

Lufkin’s offense featured 5 three-pointers and 7 foul shots over the game. Argyle’s offense was stellar in the second quarter, outscoring the Burghers 25-7.

Against Argyle on Dec. 13, Evan MacDuff lead the Burghers with 19 points — featuring 3 three-pointers along with 11 rebounds — followed by Brandon Bailey’s 12 points and 9 rebounds.

John Kelly contributed 6 points, and Dan Kelly provided 5 points and 6 assists. Peyton Olden chipped in 3 points and Jesse Griffin added 2 points.

On Dec. 11, Hartford edged out Warrensburg 48-46 in the Burghers’ first league game of 2017-18, by utilizing their tough defense to keep Warrensburg away from the basket.

Trailing through most of the game, Warrensburg evened the score in the middle of the fourth quarter with shots from behind the arc, but Hartford regained their lead, sealing the victory with late free throws.

Top scorer for the Burghers was Evan MacDuff with four treys for 12 points, followed by John Kelly with 11 points, including 3 shot from afar. Brandon Bailey contributed 9 points and Peyton Olden added 6 points. In the Burghers’ total-team effort, Cole Lanfear scored 4 points, and both Dan Kelly and Thor Larson added 2 points.

MacDuff grabbed 11 rebounds, and Bailey tallied 8.

As of Dec. 17, the Burghers were 3-2 overall — one of their best starts in recent years — and 1-2 in the Adirondack League.

After a game at home versus Hadley-Luzerne on Dec. 20, Warrensburg will host the annual George Khoury Christmas tournament on Friday Dec. 22 and Saturday Dec. 23, beginning with a game against Granville on the first night.