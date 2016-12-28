Burghers matmen remain undefeated, WarEagles gain a victory

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Trevor Winchell of Warrensburg scored a technical fall victory in the Burgher’s matchup with Salem-Cambridge.

WARRENSBURG — One rookie Burgher wrestler who won his first-ever varsity match in overtime and another who stayed home from a family holiday vacation were credited with being key factors in the Warrensburg-Bolton wrestling team defeating Salem-Cambridge 39-30 on Dec. 21 and staying undefeated in the Adirondack League.

In the 113-point weight class, Bolton sophomore Dustin Reiter was trailing Salem senior Mara Jarvis 10-11 with 11 seconds left in regulation time, and he escaped Jarvis’ hold to tie the score. Then in overtime, Reiter conducted a takedown within 25 seconds to win the match.

Burgher coach Mark Trapasso noted how important the match was for the Burgher win.

“Dustin wrestled like crazy, and it was huge for our team,” Trapasso said after the meet. “All our wrestlers went nuts after the match — Dustin really came through for us.”

At 152 pounds, Burgher sophomore Nolan McNeill decisioned Tyler Linendoll, 6-0. This match may have been a forfeit if McNeill hadn’t stayed home to wrestle while the rest of his family flew out to Colorado for a holiday vacation, Trapasso said.

“For Nolan to stay home and delay his vacation flight is true dedication — and we needed it to win,” he said.

At 285 pounds, Burgher junior Gary Hill decisioned Cambridge football star Colton Dean 7-4.

“This was a big, big win for Gary,” Trapasso said.

Also helping the Burgher effort were two wrestlers who were outmatched, but resisted getting pinned: Senior Jared West at 170 pounds, who lost a 9-3 decision to Seth Turcie of Salem, and sophomore Chris Wilson at 182 pounds who lost a 7-0 decision to Salem’s Ryan Slater.

Also, Burgher sophomore Chris Simpson at 132 pounds pinned Tyler Andrews in 2:49, and junior Jack Binder of Warrensburg pinned Sam Stacks in merely 39 seconds, impressing the crowd — which included a lot of Warrensburg alumni home for the holidays.

Other Burghers winning their matches were:

• Warrensburg 7th grader Dylan Winchell pinned Jacob Lisowski in 3:15 at 99-pounds.

• Trevor Winchell, a Warrensburg junior, won a technical fall over Matt Gerber, 5:49 in the 120-pound class.

• Burgher Junior Greg Shambo decisioned Jamie Olvern 9-0 in the 138-pound weight class.

• Junior Dan Monthony won an 8-2 decision over Hunter Day at 145 pounds.

Next up for the Burghers is a dual meet Friday Dec. 30 away against Peru away, then a meet Wednesday Jan. 4 at home against Granville, followed by the day-long Warrensburg Duals at home on Saturday Jan. 7.

Participating in the latter is a strong lineup of squads in addition to the Burghers: Hudson Falls and Hoosick Falls, as well as Beekmantown from Section VII, plus Morrisville-Eaton and Holland Patent, both of Section III. The latter school has two-time state champion Hunter Richards in their middleweight lineup.

Trapasso said he was pleased with his team’s undefeated record — 8-0 overall and 2-0 in the Adirondack League, nearly halfway into the 2016-17 season.

“We’re very pleased how our kids are wrestling,” he said.

WarEagles win in wrestling

CORINTH — The Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George wrestling team defeated Corinth 51-33 in a league matchup held Dec. 21.

Winning for the WarEagles were:

• Gideon Jardine pinned Saige Shattuck in 2:47 at 132 pounds.

• Connor Spellburg won by forfeit at 145 pounds.

• Cody York pinned Josh Nolet in 1:54 at 152 pounds.

• Richie Conte won a 8-1 decision over Nate Warrington.

• Garrett Swift won by forfeit at 170 pounds.

• Jason Hoffman (HLLG) pinned Logan Troumbley in 31 seconds in the 182-pound weight class.

• Mike Sutliff won by forfeit at 195 pounds.

• Neil Galvin pinned Cody Westervelt in 24 seconds at 220 pounds.

• William Micham won a forfeit at 285-pounds.