Burghers now have three wrestlers in this weekend’s state tournament

× Expand Photo by Kim McKenna Warrensburg-Bolton Jack Binder pins an opponent during his successful campaign towards competing in the 2017 state wrestling tournament. This week, Binder — a Warrensburg senior with a 34-1 season win-loss record — was chosen for an at-large bid for the state wrestling tournament set for this weekend. His teammates Nolan McNeill and Dylan Winchell also earned berths in the tourney.

WARRENSBURG | A record number of athletes on the Warrensburg-Bolton wrestling team will now be competing in the state wrestling tournament, set for this weekend in Albany.

Warrensburg High School senior Jack Binder and eighth grader Dylan Winchell were both awarded at-large bids this week to the tournament, based on their 2017-18 wrestling season accomplishments.

They join teammate Nolan McNeill — who won the recent Section II state qualifier tourney — as competitors in the state tournament, set for Friday Feb. 23 and Saturday Feb. 24 at the Times Union Arena in Albany.

This is the most wrestlers ever for the Burghers to have entered a state tourney, coach Mark Trapasso said.

“This is thrilling that we have three going,” he said.

Binder was undefeated for 2017-18 in the 220-pound weight class — winning 34 matches — until his 2-3 loss in the finals of the Section II state qualifier. Coming into that tourney, he was seeded No. 1.

Binder also had a stellar season last year when his dominant record and his Section II championship earned him a berth in the state tournament. Binder started wrestling in elementary school, Trapasso said.

“Jack is really physical,” he said. “At any point in time, he’s dangerous — he can beat anybody.”

Binder said Sunday that competing in the state tournament last year gives him confidence in this year’s repeat quest. He added that being accompanied by two other wrestlers will give him vital support.

“It’s exciting to finish off my senior year by going to states,” he said.

Winchell placed third in the state qualifier, but his only loss in that tournament was to a wrestler from Galway that advanced to win the Section II championship in the 106-pound weight class. Winchell, who now has a 33-8 win-loss season record, had earned more eligibility points than all others in his weight class.

Trapasso said this is the first time in school history that an eighth-grader has been awarded a berth in the state wrestling tournament.

“Dylan is a rugged, physical kid,” he said, noting that gaining such tournament experience at his young age will give him a tremendous boost in his wrestling career.