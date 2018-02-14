Burghers prevail in Section II wrestling tourney

× Expand Photo provided The Warrensburg High School Wrestling team poses for a formal photograph after winning the Section II duals meet title and qualifying for the first-ever new York State Duals championship tournament. On Feb. 10, the team won the Section II Division II team title, completing the trifecta of regional wrestling team titles.

GLENS FALLS | The Warrensburg-Bolton wrestling team made history last weekend, as six of their athletes fought their way into the Section II tournament finals, three times their previous record.

The Burghers’ total team effort resulted in the squad amassing 186.5 points and winning the 2018 Section II Division II team title.

The tournament was held Feb. 10 in the Cool Arena, Glens Falls.

Burgher Nolan McNeill, a junior at Warrensburg High School, won the championship of the 182 pound weight-class.

Placing second were seniors Jack Binder and Dan Monthony at 220 pounds and 170 pounds respectively; juniors Chris Wilson at 220 pounds and Zack Davis at 138, plus freshman Hunter McKenna at 145 pounds.

Placing third were eighth graders Tanner McKenna at 99 pounds and Dylan Winchell at 106 pounds. Chris Simpson placed fourth at 152 pounds.

Gary Hill, the top seed for the tournament in the 285 pound weight-class, injured his knee in a semifinals bout and placed sixth. Hill’s season record had been 38-1 before the tournament.

This strong showing from all the Burgher wrestlers on Feb. 10 won the Section II Division II team title for the team.

“We had an incredible team effort. We were on our game all day long,” Burgher Coach Mark Trapasso said, noting that he and Burgher fans were disappointed about Hill’s injury, and would have liked to see more first-place victories.

“It would have been nice to get more kids to the state tournament,” he continued. “It was tough for Gary — his injury came at a bad time. I firmly believe he would have won the tournament.”

Capturing the Section II team championship was a key factor in Trapasso being awarded Saturday as “2018 Coach of the Year” for Division II.

The Burghers’ prior regional tournament and league wins likely also influenced the area’s wrestling coaches in choosing Trapasso for the honor.

For the last two years, the Burghers have won the trifecta of regional titles, winning the Adirondack League, Section II Class D, and Section II Division II championships in both 2017 and 2018.

Halting when asked for comment on the Coach of the Year award, Trapasso deferred credit to the other coaches in the region.