Burghers rebound as they bury Hoosic Valley 28-12

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2018 Warrensburg-Bolton High School Varsity Football team includes (front row, left to right): Brandon Bailey, Hunter Mosher, Evan MacDuff, Colden Wells, Cole Shambo; (row 2) Joseph Murdock, Zachary Shambo, Carter Carpenter, Chris Wilson; (row 3) Jaron Griffin, Tristen Hitchcock, Jesse Griffin, Maclane Baker, Alexander Jackson; (row 4) Zachary Jackson, Dylan Winchell, Jordan Mallory, Ethan King; (row 5) Caiden Mosher, Hunter Nemec, and Thomas Combs. Not pictured: Bill Cameron, Zach Carpenter, Mike Tyrell and Tim Kelly.

SCHAGHTICOKE | After trading off several touchdowns with Hoosic Valley, Warrensburg doubled-down and scored three more while shutting down the Indians’ offense to win the divisional football game Sept. 8 by a wide 34-14 margin.

The contest represented a strong rebound from a Sept. 1 season-opening 28-12 loss to rival Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne, coach Mike Perrone said.

“What a big difference a week makes,” he said, noting how his youthful players gained a lot of experience from their game a week earlier, particularly several 8th and 9th graders who had only played modified football before this season.

“A lot of our athletes gained experience and stepped up,” Perrone said, noting that 8th grader Tristen Hitchcock particularly showed his potential on Saturday. “Our whole team executed the game plan to perfection.”

Two players with experience, however, were the standout athletes of the game: junior Jesse Griffin — a backup running back last year — who carried the ball 20 times on Saturday for 100 yards; and senior quarterback Evan MacDuff, who threw 7-for-9 and tallied 86 aerial yards, plus logging 93 rushing yards in the Hoosic Valley game.

On defense, MacDuff also was exceptional, leading the team with 10 tackles, — although he’s a safety, Perrone noted.

“Evan MacDuff and Jesse Griffin were just unreal on both offense and defense,” he said.

The Burghers game plan involved a shift in offense, Perrone said.

“We threw the ball early, which softened their defense, then we were able to really pound the ball running,” he said, complimenting his entire offensive line.

The first touchdown of the game belonged to the Burghers via a 20-yard pass from MacDuff to Dylan Winchell, and Griffin ran for an extra point.

Hoosic Valley’s two touchdowns, an 81-yard kickoff return in the first quarter and an 81-yard run in the second, failed to rattle the Burghers. These two scores by the Indians were separated by the Burghers’ second touchdown: a 12-yard reception by Griffin who also ran for the extra point.

Midway in the second stanza, Warrensburg pulled away for good from their divisional opponents when Griffin capped off a formidable drive with a three-yard run.

Another Burgher drive in the third quarter concluded with a one-yard touchdown by MacDuff, and yet another in the fouth quarter with a 4-yard MacDuff run.

“It was a great team win,” Perrone concluded. “Our players showed what they are capable of.”

Next up for Warrensburg is a home game against Fort Edward at 1 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 15.