Burghers secure Adk. League title

ARGYLE — After a back-and-forth battle through three quarters in a game against Argyle Feb. 3, Warrensburg girls basketball team focused on their goal and took control, securing a 54-40 victory.

Fueled by combative rebounding, boosted speed, runaway baskets and aggressive defense which forced turnovers, their last quarter 11-2 scoring surge nailed down the 2016-17 Adirondack League Division II title. The win advanced the Burghers to 10-2 in the league, 14-2 overall.

Warrensburg senior Britanny Frasier, who scored 12 points and brought down 12 rebounds, offered her thoughts about the Division II title.

“It’s phenomenal,” she said, noting the win was a total-team effort, particularly in its conclusion. “I’ve never been to the league semifinals or clinched a division, so it’s a big accomplishment.”

Warrensburg Sophomore Megan Hughes was the high scorer in the game with 17 points, and she brought down a game-high 15 rebounds. She mused about the upcoming league playoffs.

“As long as we keep our heads high, stay focused, keep our confidence and continue working as a team, we should go far,” she said.

Burgher Freshman Hope Boland, who has provided gritty back-court play this year and plenty of points, offered her thoughts of the divisional win. She scored 7 points in the game against Argyle.

“It’s a great feeling, knowing all the hard work that our team put in this season paid off,” she said. “The playoff game against Lake George won’t be easy, but we just have to stay focused, be confident and make good decisions with the ball — then we’ll be fine.”

Senior Starr Hughes, Megan’s sister, contributed 12 points and Maddie Sheridan added 2 points and seven rebounds. Kayla Raymond, Maddie Sheridan and Zoe Morgan chipped in 2 points each. Sheridan contributed 7 rebounds.

Danielle Sill was high scorer for Argyle, 8-4 in the league as of Friday. The Scots earned their position as wild-card in the upcoming Adirondack League playoffs, likely facing top-seeded North Warren in the league semi-finals.