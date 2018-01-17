Burghers show strength with season’s end in sight

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017-18 Warrensburg High School Varsity Girls Basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Hope Boland (Soph. Pt.Gd.), Mattie Castro (Jr. Fwd.), Kayla Raymond (Sr. Fwd.), Sara Langworthy (Fr. Gd.), Abigail Smith (Soph. Fwd./Gd.), (rear): Dianne Curtis (Jr. Fwd.), Madison Binder (Soph. Fwd.), Danielle Baker (Jr. Ctr.), Megan Hughes (Jr. Fwd./Gd.), Aubrey Smith (Soph. Fwd.) and Mikayla Rothermel (Jr. Fwd.).

WARRENSBURG | In a recent Warrensburg Varsity Girls Basketball practice session, Warrensburg High School coach Scott Smith voiced his thoughts to his athletes who have enjoyed a strong season to date.

“It’s mid-January and all our games are pretty big now,” he said. “It’s time to play; it’s time to leave your mark.”

As of Jan. 14, the Burghers were 7-2 in the Adirondack League and 10-3 overall, cruising through one of the best seasons in recent history.

With five more league games to play, he told the players that each game is important in determining whether they will compete in the league playoffs.

“We’re hoping to make a strong push over these last games,” Smith said on Monday.

Despite their youth, the players have considerable athletic ability, and the team has exceptional balance.

When opposing teams double-up on one of the Burghers’ leading players — including junior forward/guard Meghan Hughes and sophomore guard Hope Boland — other players, like freshman Sarah Langworthy, senior Kayla Raymond and the Ranous sisters — Abigail and Aubrey — step forward and score.

“Most all our players are able to score in the double-digits in any one night,” Smith said.

The season hasn’t been without a few disappointments, however.

Last week, the Burghers were caught off-guard by Fort Ann, which was energized by the return of hot-shooter Sarah Paige.

The Burghers were leading 26-13 at halftime, when the Forts switched to a full-court press which aided their 27-12 surge in the third quarter and extended it with a 16-10 fourth-quarter advantage. Played on Fort Ann’s home court, the Jan. 12 game ended 48-56.

“They outplayed us in the second half, picking up their defensive pressure, and we just didn’t respond,” Smith said.

Against Fort Ann, Hughes scored 16 points; Hope Boland had 11; Abilgail Ranous scored 7 and Aubrey Ranous, 6.

Three days earlier, Warrensburg gained a hard-fought 52-40 win over Salem on Burgher turf. The momentum of the game was determined in the first quarter when Warrensburg scored 23 points to Salem’s 10.

Leading the team were Hughes with 16 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 5 blocks; Langworthy with 14 points; Boland with 11; Abigail Ranous contributing 9 points and 6 rebounds; and Danielle Baker adding 2 points.