Burghers stay unbeaten in the Adirondack League play

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017 Warrensburg High School Varsity Softball team includes (front, left to right): Starr Hughes, Sophie Reed, Angie Miller, Nayana DeAmelia, Jordan Hill, (row 2): Coach Teresa Colvin, Kayla Raymond, Dianne Curtis, Megan Hughes, Britanny Frasier and Mikayla Rothermel.

WARRENSBURG — Efficient fielding, aggressive hitting and smart baserunning resulted in two more wins for the Warrensburg Varsity Softball Team.

The victories this week preserve the Burghers’ unbeaten record in the Adirondack League, with their 4-0 win/loss record.

Warrensburg defeated Corinth 11-7 on April 25 by scoring early — characteristic of the Burghers’ performance this season. Taking Corinth off-guard, they achieved one run in the first inning, followed by four in the second and six in the third.

Corinth scored 2 runs in the second, then rallied with seven runs spread over the fifth, sixth and seventh innings in a comeback attempt on their home field.

Freshman Burgher pitcher Sophie Reed showed her versatility as she not only worked the strike zone with expertise, but was prolific at the plate — getting on base three of four times, hitting a triple and tallying two RBIs.

The Burghers’ strong hitting for 2017 was also demonstrated by three players — Dianne Curtis, Nayana DeAmelia and Mikayla Rothermel each hitting a double against the Tomahawks’ talented pitcher Hannah Grady, who was undefeated in the league until facing Warrensburg. Grady was 2-4 at bat hitting a double and getting two RBIs. Another highlight for Corinth was Mya Manning hitting a home run.

April 24, Warrensburg showed their endurance in their 18-13 comeback victory over league rival Whitehall by scoring six unanswered runs in the seventh inning.

While Warrensburg and Whitehall each had four runs in the first inning, Whitehall pulled ahead in the third inning by one run, then conducted a scoring rally in the fifth and sixth innings to post a 13-12 lead — but the Burgher bats were hot in the final inning, producing six runs.

Warrensburg made the most of their 10 hits to achieve their 18 runs against the Railroaders. Whitehall tallied 10 hits over the game.

Sophie Reed pitched the game for the Burghers. Highlights on offense for Warrensburg included Reed hitting a triple; Starr Hughes hitting two home runs; plus Brittany Frasier, Starr Hughes and Megan Hughes each hitting a double.

Starr Hughes had a breakout game, hitting 4 RBIs in addition to her two home runs and a double. She was 3-5 at the plate against the Railroaders, and Dianne Curtis was 2-5, connecting for two singles.

Over both the games this week, the Burghers committed fewer errors than their opponents — a factor contributing to the league wins.