Burghers surpass Witches in yardage but lose due to turnovers

× Warrensburg quarterback Evan MacDuff launches a pass a split-second before he was tackled by a Greenwich defender in a game played Sept. 16 on the Burgher home field. Warrensburg outgained Greenwich on the ground, but injuries and turnovers prompted a 48-18 Burgher loss. Photo by Thom Randall

WARRENSBURG — The Burghers launched their game against Greenwich with brash, aggressive action, but were subdued soon after by the Witches’ series of bold scoring plays — and tough defense — that led to a 48-18 Burgher loss.

The game was a lot closer, however than the scoreboard indicated.

The tough, physical battle featured the Burghers outgaining Greenwich in yardage, but suffering several turnovers and the sidelining of two players due to injuries — leading to the vast differential in the score tallies.

Greenwich quarterback Cole Burgess and running back Reese Cristaldi were responsible for all but one of their team’s seven touchdowns.

Warrensburg started off the game with fan-pleasing moves, stripping the ball from Cristaldi, and Burgher running back Trever Prosser — who ran for 100 yards overall — recovered the fumble at Warrensburg’s 43-yard line. The Burghers then drove into Greenwich territory, and the series ended with Evan MacDuff completing a 24-yard touchdown pass to Cole Lanfear.

The Burgher fans’ joy, however, was short-lived.

On their first play after receiving the kickoff, Greenwich struck back. Burgess kept the ball and ran about 50 yards through Burgher defenders to score a retaliation touchdown.

Moments later, a botched kickoff reception was recovered by a Greenwich athlete and a few plays later, Cristaldi scored on run from the four-yard line, his first of two offensive touchdowns. Cristaldi scored an additional TD off an interception in the second quarter when he grabbed a MacDuff pass and ran three-quarters of the field to add 6 more points to Greenwich’s tally.

Although weary from the physical battle, the Burghers didn’t give up. Cole Lanfear ended the half with a 67-yard scoring run — and after two more touchdowns by Greenwich in the third quarter, John Kelly responded by scoring six points for Warrensburg via a 20-yard run. The Burghers gained no less than 309 total yards, 260 of them on the ground.

Lanfear gained 120 yards in 20 runs; Trevor Prosser tallied 100 yards on 19 carries; John Kelly ran for 21 yards over three plays; and MacDuff held onto the ball for 5 runs to gain 12 yards. Also gaining a few yards each — as well as experience were J. Griffin, Zachary Shambo and Evan Rock.