Burghers survive two scares, keep league record perfect

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017-18 Warrensburg High School Varsity Girls Basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Hope Boland (Soph. Pt.Gd.), Mattie Castro (Jr. Fwd.), Kayla Raymond (Sr. Fwd.), Sara Langworthy (Fr. Gd.), Abigail Smith (Soph. Fwd./Gd.), (rear): Dianne Curtis (Jr. Fwd.), Madison Binder (Soph. Fwd.), Danielle Baker (Jr. Ctr.), Megan Hughes (Jr. Fwd./Gd.), Aubrey Smith (Soph. Fwd.) and Mikayla Rothermel (Jr. Fwd.).

WARRENSBURG | In defeating two state-ranked rivals this last week, the Warrensburg Girls Basketball team advanced their season record to 6-1, while remaining unbeaten at 3-0 in Adirondack League play.

But it definitely wasn’t a cake-walk.

The Burghers won a suspenseful 52-51 cliff-hanger victory Dec. 15 over Fort Edward after quelling a frenetic Forts’ comeback, a few days after they edged out Argyle in a back-and-forth overtime battle.

Against the Forts, the Burghers had been holding onto a 10-point lead until the last few minutes, when Fort Edward’s Haleigh Condon poured in 10 points while Warrensburg’s two leading players — point guard Hope Boland and forward Megan Hughes — were on the sidelines after fouling out. Their absence was key to the Burghers’ fourth quarter 8-16 scoring deficit.

But with 31 seconds left to play, teammate sophomore Abigail Smith-Ranous was fouled, and she sank one of two foul shots. With moments left to play, the Forts shot a layup but it bounced off the rim, leaving Smith-Ranous’ shot as the winning goal.

All the Burghers contributed to the scoring. Boland and Abigail Smith-Ranous both scored 11 points, freshman Sara Langworthy scored 9, Aubrey Smith-Ranous tallied 6, Megan Hughes scored 5, Dianne Curtis and Danielle Baker each scored 4, and Kayla Raymond contributed 2 points.

“We got 21 points from the bench Friday night, and that was big,” Burgher coach Scott Smith said.

Two days before their win over Fort Edward, the Burghers defeated Argyle 55-51, buoyed by the 21-point sharp-shooting of Megan Hughes.

After recovering part-way from a dismal 12-2 second quarter, Warrensburg found itself down 6 points with four minutes to go in regulation.

The Burghers crawled back in the fourth, and with 41 seconds on the clock, Sara Langworthy hit a foul shot that tied the game, sending the battle into overtime.

In this extra stanza, Megan Hughes made the difference by shooting six-for-six from the foul line, capping off their 8-4 OT advantage and capturing the victory.

Langworthy scored 14 points — nine of them from three-pointers — following in the footsteps of her older sister, who’s now playing for Hartwick College. Boland scored 9, Raymond hit two baskets and junior center Danielle Baker tallied 3 points. The Ranous-Smith sisters scored two points each in the win.