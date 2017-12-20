Burghers survive two scares, keep league record perfect

Photo by Thom Randall
The 2017-18 Warrensburg High School Varsity Girls Basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Hope Boland (Soph. Pt.Gd.), Mattie Castro (Jr. Fwd.), Kayla Raymond (Sr. Fwd.), Sara Langworthy (Fr. Gd.), Abigail Smith (Soph. Fwd./Gd.), (rear): Dianne Curtis (Jr. Fwd.), Madison Binder (Soph. Fwd.), Danielle Baker (Jr. Ctr.), Megan Hughes (Jr. Fwd./Gd.), Aubrey Smith (Soph. Fwd.) and Mikayla Rothermel (Jr. Fwd.).
WARRENSBURG | In defeating two state-ranked rivals this last week, the Warrensburg Girls Basketball team advanced their season record to 6-1, while remaining unbeaten at 3-0 in Adirondack League play.
But it definitely wasn’t a cake-walk.
The Burghers won a suspenseful 52-51 cliff-hanger victory Dec. 15 over Fort Edward after quelling a frenetic Forts’ comeback, a few days after they edged out Argyle in a back-and-forth overtime battle.
Against the Forts, the Burghers had been holding onto a 10-point lead until the last few minutes, when Fort Edward’s Haleigh Condon poured in 10 points while Warrensburg’s two leading players — point guard Hope Boland and forward Megan Hughes — were on the sidelines after fouling out. Their absence was key to the Burghers’ fourth quarter 8-16 scoring deficit.
But with 31 seconds left to play, teammate sophomore Abigail Smith-Ranous was fouled, and she sank one of two foul shots. With moments left to play, the Forts shot a layup but it bounced off the rim, leaving Smith-Ranous’ shot as the winning goal.
All the Burghers contributed to the scoring. Boland and Abigail Smith-Ranous both scored 11 points, freshman Sara Langworthy scored 9, Aubrey Smith-Ranous tallied 6, Megan Hughes scored 5, Dianne Curtis and Danielle Baker each scored 4, and Kayla Raymond contributed 2 points.
“We got 21 points from the bench Friday night, and that was big,” Burgher coach Scott Smith said.
Two days before their win over Fort Edward, the Burghers defeated Argyle 55-51, buoyed by the 21-point sharp-shooting of Megan Hughes.
After recovering part-way from a dismal 12-2 second quarter, Warrensburg found itself down 6 points with four minutes to go in regulation.
The Burghers crawled back in the fourth, and with 41 seconds on the clock, Sara Langworthy hit a foul shot that tied the game, sending the battle into overtime.
In this extra stanza, Megan Hughes made the difference by shooting six-for-six from the foul line, capping off their 8-4 OT advantage and capturing the victory.
Langworthy scored 14 points — nine of them from three-pointers — following in the footsteps of her older sister, who’s now playing for Hartwick College. Boland scored 9, Raymond hit two baskets and junior center Danielle Baker tallied 3 points. The Ranous-Smith sisters scored two points each in the win.
Thomas lead the Forts with her game-high 23 points.
During the fourth quarter and overtime alone, Burgher athletes sank 10 of 16 free throws.
Smith said the two games provided valuable lessons on how athletes need to focus all their effort on securing a win.
“Both these two games gave them some real-life experiences — coming back from behind, or protecting the lead, he said, praising his players’ gritty achievements. “Getting the wins are great, but we have to learn how to execute better down the stretch, that’s for sure.”
After a game Dec. 19 versus Hadley-Luzerne, the Burghers will compete with Granville Friday Dec. 22 on the Golden Horde’s home court, the Burghers’ last game in December.