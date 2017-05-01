Burghers upset stellar Fort Ann baseball team

× Expand Photo by Zach Smith April 26, Warrensburg baseball players and their friends celebrate moments after they beat Fort Ann — ranked the number one Class D baseball team in New York State.

WARRENSBURG — Following an unexceptional start to their 2017 season, the Burghers’ baseball team pulled off a stunning achievement April 26, defeating Fort Ann — the number-one ranked Class D baseball team in New York State.

Fort Ann’s legendary baseball teams have won a half-dozen sectional championships in 10 years, and four state titles over a similar time period. Fort Ann has lost only one other league baseball game over the past eight years, according to area coaches. Prior to the game with the Burghers, Fort Ann was enjoying an undefeated 2017 season.

Steely defense, sound pitching, confident hitting, and astute base-running by the Burghers made the difference in their 4-3 Adirondack League win at home.

Any veteran Warrensburg pitcher would have been elated to defeat Fort Ann. But accomplishing the feat April 26 was sophomore Peyton Olden, in his first varsity start as pitcher.

But that’s not all — he pitched the entire game.

Olden offered his thoughts later about the experience. He walked only one batter and struck out two.

“On the mound was gut-wrenching at first,” he said, noting he and his teammates were well aware of Fort Ann’s unparalleled history in the sport.

Recognizing the pending challenge that Fort Ann represented, Burgher Coach Rob Thomas shuffled some of players to maximize defense against their right-handed batters. Regular center-fielder Austin Smith was moved to left where the Cardinals routinely launch their hits — and Smith indeed made key catches in his new post. John Kelly, often an outfielder, was moved to shortstop and Joe Turner, routinely at shortstop, was moved to third — because that area was a “hot corner” for Fort Ann’s hits, Thomas said.

The strategy was successful — the Burgher defense not only caught Fort Ann’s fly balls that sailed far into the sky, and they committed only one error the entire game, and that was a throw that hit a player on second base.

Olden described the game play.

“My breaking ball and control were ‘on’ for the game — along with the team’s best defense in the field of any game this year,” Olden said. “I noticed that on every pitch if I hit the spots that (pitcher) Evan MacDuff wanted, I could induce many fly balls​ and pop flies.”

Not an exceptionally fast pitcher at this point, Olden pitched wily two-seam and four-seam curveballs and an off-speed changeup that stifled Fort Ann’s offense, Coach Thomas said.

“Hard-hitting Fort Ann couldn’t time Payton’s pitches,” he said. “He kept them off balance. Also, he stayed focused and the rest of the team backed him up.”

Thomas praised his fielders for their work.

“Fort Ann did hit some atom bombs, but our players circled up underneath them and made their catches,” he said.

In the fifth inning, Zach Smith got on first, and moments later stole second — then Mark Monthony hit a drive over the head of Fort Ann’s second baseman — an RBI single that sent Zach home for the game-winning run.

Later, Thomas had a choice — whether or not to pull Olden from the game and send in a fresh reliever. He decided to let Olden stay in place.

“I was a little unsure whether I should keep him in,” the coach said. “I wondered, will he have the composure in the 7th inning to get three outs? But I decided, ‘We rolled the dice this far — well, let’s go for it.’”

Olden did get those three final outs.

Frenzy then erupted among the Burgher players as they came off the field.

“The whole team and the coaches were in disbelief,” Monthony said later.

“We were all stunned and excited over the great win that will hopefully push our program in the right direction,” MacDuff said.

Thomas echoed the point.

“My guys left it all out there on the field — and hopefully this is a catalyst for the rest of the season,” he said.

Kelly, MacDuff and Smith were all 2 for 3 at bat. MacDuff, Kelly and Monthony all had one RBI. Smith scored two runs and Kelly had one.

With the win, Warrensburg is 2-3 in the league and 3-4 overall.

Next week, Thomas will see if this landmark victory sets a new course for the Burghers. After home games against Johnsburg May 4 and a game May 5 against Hadley-Luzerne, the Burghers will face Salem at home Monday May 8, then go on the road for three more games — against Granville on Tuesday May 9, Fort Edward-Argyle on the next day, and North Warren on Friday, May 12.