Burghers, Warriors add basketball wins, NWCS loses first league game

LAKE GEORGE — The girls basketball teams of Warrensburg and Lake George added a victory to their winning seasons in games held Jan 6, while North Warren shed their status of being undefeated in league play.

Employing a balanced attack, Warrensburg beat Argyle 49-36.

After the game was virtually even in the first half, Warrensburg ramped up their effort, pouring in the points.

Madison Sheridan lead the team with 12 points, followed by Brittanny Frasier with 11 points. Shooting guard Hope Boland scored 8 points, a feat matched by teammates Megan Hughes and Starr Hughes. Zoe Morgan contributed two points.

Sheridan had a strong game, accomplishing 10 rebounds and three assists. Frasier grabbed eight rebounds and tallied three assists. Kayla Raymond and Zoe Morgan contributed 5 rebounds each. Eve Carmody was the high scorer for Argyle.

With the win, the Burghers are 3-2 in the Adirondack League and 6-2 overall. Argyle is 3-2 in the league and 4-3 overall.

Continuing their outstanding season was Lake George, which steamrolled Corinth by a score of 56-10.

All-Star sophomore athlete Graceann Bennett scored 17 points, followed by talented teammate Lace Cormie with 16 points. Also scoring were Alysia Kane with six points, Rachel Layton and Ava Pushor with 5 points, and Alauna Wright with four. Also contributing were Skylar Healy with two points and Morgan Ziilm with one.

With the win, Lake George advances to 4-1 in the Adirondack League and 6-2 overall.

Their only loss was to North Warren, which was undefeated until Jan. 6 when they were defeated by Hartford 49-58 due mainly to Hartford’s aggressive inside defense.

In this game, Sydney Gagnon lead with 20 points including 4 three-pointers, followed by Madasyn Bush with 15 points accompanied by 10 rebounds, and Brooke French with six points. Also contributing were Hannah Kenney with four points, Sarah Stewart with three points and five rebounds, plus Jackie Ortz with one point.

For Hartford, Jessica Getty was top scorer with 16 points, followed by Cailyn Harrington with 13.

With the win, Hartford improves to 4-2 in the league and 5-3 overall, while North Warren slides a notch to 4-1 in the league and 6-2 overall.