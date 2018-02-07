Burghers win third straight Class D title

× Expand Photo provided The Warrensburg High School Wrestling team poses for a formal photograph after winning the Section II duals meet title and qualifying for the first-ever new York State Duals championship tournament.

CAMBRIDGE | The Warrensburg-Bolton wrestling team won the 2017-18 Section II Class D championship Feb. 4, the third year in a row for such an accomplishment, and they posted their highest point-total ever in earning the crown.

The Burghers had 10 wrestlers competing in the finals, far more than all their opponents — and four of their athletes ended up champions.

Warrensburg-Bolton finished with 282 team points, about 90 points more than runner-up Galway, which posted 191 1/2 points. Salem-Cambridge placed third with 153.

Leading the Burghers were Class D champs Nolan McNeill at 182 pounds, Chris Wilson at 195, Jack Binder at 220 and Gary Hill at 285 who pinned his opponent from Whitehall-Fort Ann in a fast 3:01.

McNeill earned a definitive 12-4 decision over his opponent, also from the Railroaders. Wilson won a close 3-2 decision over a Granville wrestler, and Jack Binder, who is undefeated for the season at 32-0, won a 4-1 decision over his opponent from Whitehall-Fort Ann.

Finishing second for the Burghers were Tanner McKenna at 99 pounds, Dylan Winchell at 106, Zach Carpenter at 120, Zack Davis at 138, Hunter McKenna at 145 and Dan Monthony at 170.

Trevor Winchell was third at 132 pounds. Placing fourth were Dustin Reiter at 113 pounds and Chris Simpson at 152. Zach Shambo placed 5th at 126 pounds.

Wrestlers winning championships or placing 2nd through fourth will be advancing to the Section II state qualifying meet Saturday Feb. 10 at the Cool Arena in Glens Falls. The state individual championship tournament will be held two weeks later in Albany’s Times Union Center.

All the other 11 teams entered in the Section II tourney had one or two champions and only one second place finisher, except for Fort Ann which had four runners-up.

Burgher coach Mark Trapasso said he was pleased he had 13 wrestlers earning eligibility for the state qualifier tournament this weekend.

“We’re on a great stretch now,” he said. “We’re winning and we’re enjoying it.”

Binder, a senior, said he was happy that the team was performing so well to cap off the 2017-18 season.