Burghers win Duanesburg wrestling tourney

× Expand Photo by Kim McKenna Dan Monthony of the Warrensburg-Bolton Wrestling team pins an opponent during the Duanesburg Duals wrestling tournament.

WARREN COUNTY | Fulfilling the high expectations of fans and coaches, the Warrensburg-Bolton wrestling team took the championship of the Doc Davis Memorial Wrestling Tournament held Dec. 9 at Duanesburg Central School.

Warrensburg’s wrestlers beat five other teams in the daylong tournament, also known as the Duanesburg Duals.

To secure the title, Warrensburg beat Saratoga Springs by a score of 54-33 in a concluding round.

Finishing 5-0 in matches over the day were Dylan Winchell at 106 pounds; Zack Davis at 138 pounds; Hunter McKenna at 145; Nolan McNeill at 138; Dan Monthony at 170; Nolan McNeill at 182 and Gary Hill at 285.

Wrestling 4-1 in the tourney were Trevor Winchell at 132 pounds; Greg Shambo at 152; and Tanner McKenna at 99 pounds. Tallying 3-2 were Zach Carpenter at 120 pounds; Zach Shambo at 126; and Chris Wilson at 170.

Monthony was applauded by coaches and fans for recording his 100th career win during the tourney.

Warrensburg also defeated Hudson Falls by a score of 63-12; Duanesburg, 76-12; Amsterdam 63-16 and Schoharie, 78-12.

In addition to their victory, Warrensburg won the tournament’s Sportsmanship Award — attesting to the respect that the Burgher athletes and fans showed their competitors, according to reports.

Warrensburg head wrestling coach Mark Trapasso said that the team’s performance so far in 2016 has exceeded his high expectations.

“I didn’t know we’d make such a statement this early in the year. This is very exciting,” he said. “And I don’t think we’ve hit our stride yet.”

The Burghers’ season record is now 5-0. A week beforehand, the Burghers won the championship of the Nate Wood wrestling tournament — but the victory didn’t count towards the team’s season record because it was not a duals meet, Trapasso said.

“We’re working hard and I’m trying to stay humble, but I must say we’re the team to beat this year,” he said, noting his team has nine Section II 2016-17 place finishers who have returned to compete this season.

After a dual meet against Whitehall on Dec. 13, the Burghers will be competing in the Cobleskill Tournament on Saturday Dec. 16. Titled “Battle in the Valley,” this tournament features leading teams from central and eastern New York. Warrensburg won the tournament two years ago.