Burghers win Duanesburg wrestling tourney

Photo by Kim McKenna
Dan Monthony of the Warrensburg-Bolton Wrestling team pins an opponent during the Duanesburg Duals wrestling tournament. During this tourney, Monthony was applauded by Burgher fans, athletes and coaches as he achieved his 100th career win in wrestling.
WARREN COUNTY | Fulfilling the high expectations of fans and coaches, the Warrensburg-Bolton wrestling team took the championship of the Doc Davis Memorial Wrestling Tournament held Dec. 9 at Duanesburg Central School.
Warrensburg’s wrestlers beat five other teams in the daylong tournament, also known as the Duanesburg Duals.
To secure the title, Warrensburg beat Saratoga Springs by a score of 54-33 in a concluding round.
Finishing 5-0 in matches over the day were Dylan Winchell at 106 pounds; Zack Davis at 138 pounds; Hunter McKenna at 145; Nolan McNeill at 138; Dan Monthony at 170; Nolan McNeill at 182 and Gary Hill at 285.
Wrestling 4-1 in the tourney were Trevor Winchell at 132 pounds; Greg Shambo at 152; and Tanner McKenna at 99 pounds. Tallying 3-2 were Zach Carpenter at 120 pounds; Zach Shambo at 126; and Chris Wilson at 170.
Monthony was applauded by coaches and fans for recording his 100th career win during the tourney.
Warrensburg also defeated Hudson Falls by a score of 63-12; Duanesburg, 76-12; Amsterdam 63-16 and Schoharie, 78-12.
In addition to their victory, Warrensburg won the tournament’s Sportsmanship Award — attesting to the respect that the Burgher athletes and fans showed their competitors, according to reports.
Warrensburg head wrestling coach Mark Trapasso said that the team’s performance so far in 2016 has exceeded his high expectations.
“I didn’t know we’d make such a statement this early in the year. This is very exciting,” he said. “And I don’t think we’ve hit our stride yet.”
The Burghers’ season record is now 5-0. A week beforehand, the Burghers won the championship of the Nate Wood wrestling tournament — but the victory didn’t count towards the team’s season record because it was not a duals meet, Trapasso said.
“We’re working hard and I’m trying to stay humble, but I must say we’re the team to beat this year,” he said, noting his team has nine Section II 2016-17 place finishers who have returned to compete this season.
After a dual meet against Whitehall on Dec. 13, the Burghers will be competing in the Cobleskill Tournament on Saturday Dec. 16. Titled “Battle in the Valley,” this tournament features leading teams from central and eastern New York. Warrensburg won the tournament two years ago.
Following will be a home meet at 6 p.m. Thursday Dec. 21 against Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George. Billed as Alumni Night, Burgher wrestlers from years past will be on the sidelines, cheering on their younger athletes — as well as being recognized by fans.
Photo by Kim McKenna
Celebrating the 100th career win by Burgher wrestler Dan Monthony (center) at the Duanesburg Duals wrestling tournament held Dec. 9 are (left to right): assistant wrestling coach Brian Winchell, Warrensburg senior Dan Monthony, assistant coach Scott McKenna, and head wrestling coach Mark Trapasso. During this tourney, Monthony was applauded by Burgher fans, athletes and coaches for this landmark in his lengthy, stellar career.
War-Eagles roll over Schuylerville
The Hadley-Luzerne Lake George wrestling team showed their power and potential Dec. 7 as they thrashed Schuylerville by a score of 56-17.
The WarEagles’ middle-heavyweights were particularly strong, recording five of the team’s seven pins or technical falls in the meet — and most of them were executed in the first period.
WarEagles winning their matches include: Gary Spotswood pinned Tucker Wilson of Schuylerville in 1:21 in the 145-pound weight-class; Logan Duers pinned Eric Fields in 45 seconds at 152 pounds; Cody York pinned Sam Whiting in 1:35 at 160 pounds; Justin Hoffman pinned David Flanders in 58 seconds at 170 pounds; Richie Conte won a 14-4 technical fall versus Scott Salls at 182 pounds; Colby Hoolihan won a forfeit at 195 pounds; Mike Sutliff won a 7-5 decision over Andrew Dumas at 220 pounds; William Mitcham pinned Thomas Donovan in 2:56 at 285 pounds; Quinn Cardone pinned Sebastian Barrett in 1:21 at 120 pounds; and Quinton Fox win an 8-3 decision over Kyle Burnham at 126 pounds.
On Dec. 2, the WarEagles placed fourth at the Bill Andersen Memorial Tournament hosted by Cicero-North Syracuse. In this tourney, Richie Conte and Logan Duers won first place. Mike Sutliff was runner up, Cody York placed third, and William Mitcham placed fifth.
On Nov. 29, all the WarEagles were victorious as their team defeated Hudson Falls 57-21.
Matches won by the WarEagles in this season opener were: Justin Hoffman pinning Billy Nims in 3:40; Richie Conte pinning Dametrick LaRock in 1:57; Mike Sutliff, Quinn Cardone and Quinton Fox garnering forfeits; Mike Fuss pinning Cayden Spencer in 3:51 at 132 pounds; Nick Lashway pinning Pat Mercure in 3:17 at 138 pounds; Gary Spotswood in a 6-4 decision over Jason Blackman at 145 pounds; Logan Duers pinning Joe Pomainville in 2:45; and Cody York pinning Nick Moore in 5:13.