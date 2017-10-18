Burghers win football title with comeback win over Hoosic Valley

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Danielle Parker Warrensburg-Bolton’s running back Trevor Prosser stiff-arms Hoosic Valley players Oct. 14 on his breakaway 15-yard run to score a touchdown. The Burghers won 20-14, clinching the D-2 division championship. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Danielle Parker Warrensburg-Bolton’s running back Cole Lanfear gains yardage Oct. 14 despite the efforts of a Hoosic Valley defender. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Danielle Parker Warrensburg-Bolton running back Cole Lanfear dives into the very corner of the end zone to score a key comeback touchdown Oct. 14 against Hoosic Valley. On this run, Lanfear broke 1,000 ground yards this season, as well as 209 for the game and 1,082 for 2017. Prev Next

WARRENSBURG | The Burghers football team made history Saturday as they won the Class D-2 championship by defeating Hoosic Valley 20-14 in a suspense-filled battle on their home field.

The comeback victory on homecoming weekend clinched a league/divisional title the Burghers hadn’t held since 1993, although the 2004 team did win a Sectional title and advance to earn a berth in the state’s Final Four.

Regardless of the weight of their achievement, the 2017 Warrensburg-Bolton football team took this in stride, knowing that they need to toughen up for the coming weeks of play, coach Mike Perrone said this week.

“It was great to see that our players were even-keeled about winning the championship — in past years, they’d be throwing a party,” he said. “It’s good they all understand we have a lot more to do to get where we want to be.”

Perrone said his athletes played with less intensity against Hoosic Valley than in the prior week against Canajoharie. This reduced energy led to a second-quarter 8-16 score deficit from which they had to recover.

“I’m proud of my players finding a way to win when they’re not doing their best — It’s hugely important,” he said.

Their comeback included a strong drive ending in a 15-yard touchdown run by Trevor Prosser.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Burghers forced a fumble, and this possession ended up in a 20-yard touchdown run by Cole Lanfear, who had scored the game’s opening touchdown.

With his dive over the goal line late in the second quarter, Lanfear passed 1,000 yards for the season. By the game’s end, he accrued 1, 082 yards — 209 of of those yard against Hoosic Valley; Prosser contributed 101 yards, gaining 890 on the ground for the year.

For the entire second half, both teams’ defenses held off any scoring action, yielding a crucial victory for the Burghers.

Perrone praised the power of his defense.

“The second half, our defense played with heart and intensity — we held Hoosic Valley to 44 yards total offense,” he said.

Warrensburg’s offensive depth has been a big factor in their record-setting 6-1 season.