Burghers win Saranac tourney in season’s debut

× Expand Photo by Kim McKenna Burgher wrestler Hunter McKenna ties up a competitor from Berwick, Maine during the Nate Wood Memorial Tournament hosted Dec. 2 by Saranac Lake High School. Hunter placed 2nd in the tournament alongside six other teammates, his brother Tanner won first place along with six more Burghers, Zack Davis won the ‘Most Outstanding Wrestler Award, and the entire squad won the team championship of the tournament.

SARANAC LAKE | The Warrensburg-Bolton Wrestling team made a powerful statement Dec. 2, as they won the championship of the Nate Wood Memorial Tournament.

Hosted by Saranac Lake High School, the tournament featured six wrestling teams spanning the Northeast, from the Adirondacks to Maine.

Saranac Lake placed second in the tourney, and Noble High School of Berwick, Maine took third place.

Burgher Wrestling Coach Mark Trapasso noted that Warrensburg-Bolton took fourth place last year, and the Dec. 2 victory — the team’s debut for 2017-18 — was the Burghers’ second championship in this tournament in the last 25 years.

“We had a great day. We had contributions from all our wrestlers,” he said. “This was a much better start to our season than I thought we’d have.”

Seven Burgher wrestlers won individual championships, and seven placed second and three placed third. Altogether, Warrensburg earned 428 points. Saranac Lake scored 392 and Noble had 308.

Burghers winning individual championships were eighth graders Tanner McKenna at 99 pounds and Dylan Winchell at 106 pounds; juniors Zack Davis at 138 pounds, Nolan McNeill at 182 pounds and Chris Wilson at 195 pounds; plus seniors Jack Binder at 220 pounds and Gary Hill at 285 pounds.

Trapasso said Zack Davis won the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler award after he beat two-time state place-finisher Bryce Smith from Saranac Lake in a come-from-behind victory. With a few seconds left in the match, Davis got a takedown which improved his score from 2-3 to 4-3 to defeat Smith.

“It was a great match and a huge win for us,” Trapasso said. “Zack is a very experienced, high-level wrestler.”

Burghers placing second individually were freshman Zach Carpenter at 120 pounds, senior Trevor Winchell at 132 pounds, freshman Hunter McKenna at 145 pounds, junior Chris Simpson at 160 and senior Dan Monthony at 170.

Placing third were Jacob Johnson at 195 pounds, Jacob Clear at 220 and Donald Carpenter at 285.

Trapasso commented on some of the place finishers. He said Tanner McKenna was an “athletic, promising rookie; that Winchell was “tough, and Chris Wilson was “very successful” in several sports, including football. The coach added that Nolan McNeill was the “dark horse” in the lineup who was gaining fast in strength and skills, that Jack Binder was a “tremendous athlete” and that Hill, now ranked No. 1 in Section II, was “hard nosed,” goal-oriented and talented.

Trapasso noted the strength of the Burghers highest four or five weight classes, noting that the deep roster of talented wrestlers in the heavier levels of the team give each other strenuous, challenging workouts, boosting all of their prospects.

“These guys are tough workout partners, and they push each other hard,” he said.