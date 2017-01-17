Bushey’s pin propels Indians over Chiefs in state-ranked meet

× Peru’s Jordan Bushey starts to turn Saranac’s Chad Canning in the decisive match between the two schools last week. Buchey pinned Canning to give the Indians a 36-30 win and the lead in the CVAC standings. Photo by Jill Lobdell

SARANAC — Jordan Bushey and Chad Canning stepped onto the mat knowing what was on the line.

Tied 30-30, the two 180-lbs. wrestlers had the first match of the season between the fourth-ranked Peru Indians and 11th-ranked Saranac Chiefs coming down to them.

The two exchanged shots during the opening minute of the match before Canning attempted a shot which Bushey was able to thwart. The two then fought for top position on the may before Bushey, a defending Section VII champion was able to execute a fireman’s craddle, bringing Canning to the mat. Bushey was then able to get Canning on his back, earning the pin and 36-30 win for the Indians.

The Chiefs were able to stay in the meet because of pins, as they received six-point performances from Owen Rock (v. Dalton Criss at 285), Bryce Smith (v. Connor Witkiewicz at 133), Alex Christman (v. Devin Blake at 126) and Jake Nolan, who tied the team scored at 30-30 at 152-lbs. against Jordan Hayes.

The Chiefs earned two decision wins: from Sean Ahearn, who scored 1-0 win against Peru’s Mason Maulding at 195; and from Sam Robinson who scored a 3-2 win over Quinton Jackson in the opening match of the night at 170.

Peru’s only had one other pin, coming from Carson Dubuque at 99 over Hunter Devins.

The Indians racked up numerous three-point decision wins, including a 3-0 win for Cole McKee over Joe Hardway at 220; a 7-1 win for Alijah Seymour over Jordan Daniels at 106; a 7-2 win for Carson Dobozy over Noah Clausen at 120; a 4-1 win for Zack Swyer against Ben Scholtis at 132; Collin Hogan earning a 7-6 win in the match of the night against Johnny Devins; and Kellen Blake with a 10-3 win over Andrew Rivera at 145. Mike Hayes earned a win by forfeit.

The Chiefs held the lead three times during the meet, 3-0 after Robinson’s decision, 12-9 after Rock’s pin, and 24-21 after Christman’s pin.

The next meeting for the two squads will be at the Section VII Dual meet at Saranac Saturday, Feb. 4.

