Girls from Moriah had some soccer success in the Capital District Youth Soccer League this spring. Pictured, from left, are Morgan Baker, Lexi Harter, Mikenna Valentine and Reagan Garrison. They played on the Northern United Soccer Club travel team and went undefeated (10-0) to win the league championship. The team outscored their opponents by 40 goals. The girls from Moriah were responsible for 52 of the total goals scored. They played against teams from Saratoga, Burnt Hills, Broadalbin, Mayfield and Northville. They also finished runner-ups in the Mountain Mayhem Soccer tournament held at Golden Goal in Fort Ann.