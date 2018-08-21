Castleton announces women’s rugby schedule

× Expand Photo courtesy of Castleton University Castleton opens the autumn 2018 season on Labor Day weekend, traveling to Brookville, N.Y., to face the Pioneers of LIU Post on Sunday, Sept. 2.

CASTLETON | The Castleton University athletics department has announced the 2018 competition schedule for the women’s rugby team, entering its third year as a varsity sport within the Spartan program.

Castleton opens the 2018 season on Labor Day weekend, traveling to Brookville, N.Y., to face the Pioneers of LIU Post Sunday, Sept. 2, starting at noon. Both contests between the Spartans and the Pioneers last season were close, with LIU Post winning on its home field, 15-12, before the two teams finished in a 10-10 tie at Castleton’s Alumni Field over a month later.

The Spartans open the home schedule the following weekend, welcoming the University of New England to Castleton Saturday, Sept. 8, for a 1 p.m. kickoff. On Monday, Sept. 17, Castleton hosts Colby-Sawyer College, in its first season as a varsity program, starting at 4 p.m.

Castleton hits the road for its next four matches, beginning Saturday, Sept. 22, at Sacred Heart University at 3 p.m. The Spartans then travel to Molloy College for a matchup against the Lions Sunday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m., followed by a contest at Mount St. Mary’s University Thursday, Oct. 4, beginning at 4 p.m.

The final game of the road swing is the first of three rematches for the Spartans, as they travel to New London, N.H., to face Colby-Sawyer again Friday, Oct. 12, at 3:30 p.m. The traditional Homecoming Sunday contest for Castleton features Sacred Heart, against whom the Spartans scored a program-record 22 points last season, on Oct. 21 at 12 p.m.

The opponent for Castleton’s season finale is the same as the season opener, with LIU Post making the trip to Alumni Field Sunday, Oct. 28, for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Frank Graziano begins his third season as head coach of the Castleton women’s rugby team. The Spartans compete as part of the National Intercollegiate Rugby Association.