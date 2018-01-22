Castleton hoops on the road this week

× Expand Photo courtesy of Castleton University Thomas College and Castleton faced off for the 29th time, with the Spartans holding a 19-9 series advantage.

CASTLETON | The Castleton University men’s basketball team fell to 7-8 overall and 4-4 within the North Atlantic Conference after losing to New England College last Tuesday night, 83-58.

Castleton entered last weekend in fifth place in the NAC standings, a half-game behind fourth place Thomas and one game ahead of sixth place Green Mountain.

As a team, Castleton is scoring 75.8 points per game and allowing 77.8 points per game. The Spartans are shooting 42.8 percent from the field, including 28.7 percent from behind the three-point line, and 64.3 percent from the free throw line.

Riley Robinson leads the team and is fourth in the NAC in scoring, averaging 16.3 points per game. Milani Hicks is contributing 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game, while Issac Witham is scoring 11.9 points per game for the Beavers.

Thomas College and Castleton faced off for the 29th time, with the Spartans holding a 19-9 series advantage. The teams split their regular season meetings last year, with each squad winning on its home floor. In the semifinals of the 2017 NAC Basketball Tournament in Bangor, Maine, the third-seeded Terriers took the early lead and held on for a 71-57 win over the second-seeded Spartans. Mackinnon hit five three-pointers to lead Thomas with 15 points, while Chad Copeland paced Castleton with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Castleton plays five of its final eight games on the road, starting next weekend with the first of two trips to Maine. The Spartans travel to Husson Friday, Jan. 26, and to Maine Maritime Saturday, Jan. 27.