Castleton releases skiing slate

RUTLAND | The Castleton University men’s and women’s alpine skiing teams made their race schedules for the 2018 campaign public, as of last weekend.

The Spartans will again compete in the ECSC MacConnell Division with eight other institutions, which hail from Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Rhode Island.

Beginning the season at Okemo Resort in Ludlow, Castleton takes part in the Giant Slalom event on Jan. 11. Following the next day, the squads will race the Slalom.

Traveling to Pat’s Peak in Henniker, N.H. on the following Saturday, the Spartans will compete in the Slalom first. On Sunday, the Giant Slalom will take place just north in Danbury.

Moving the scene to Whiteface Mountain, Castleton will send its top-6 men and women to Lake Placid, N.Y. for its first International Ski Federation University (FISU) event. Both days-Jan. 27 and 28-will feature Giant Slalom racing.

Beginning February, the squads will return to regular competition at West Mountain in Queensbury, N.Y. for the Giant Slalom and Slalom on Feb. 3-4, respectively.

Returning to New Hampshire on the weekend of Feb. 10, the Spartans take part in another FISU event at Proctor Academy for its last regular season races.

Postseason action commences with the United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association (USCSA) Eastern Regional Championships at West Mountain. Qualifying athletes will go to Queensbury, N.Y., for the two-day event beginning on Feb. 24.

Concluding the season, Castleton competes in the five-day USCSA National Championships at Whiteface. Action starts on March 6 and goes through the March 10 with events including the Giant Slalom, the Slalom and the Dual Slalom.