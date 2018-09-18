Castleton to host Grassroot Soccer Tournament

× Expand Castleton University photo Grassroot Soccer is an international adolescent health organization based in Norwich that educates, inspires and mobilizes people to overcome their greatest health challenges and live healthier, more productive lives.

The fifth annual Grassroot Soccer Tournament, an event to raise awareness and funding to help individuals make educated choices with regards to pressing health issues, is slated to take place at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 7.

Registration is now open for the tournament, which includes four different age groups ranging from Grades 4-6 to Adult. The current price – until Sept. 22 – is just $25 per team. Sign-ups will continue through until Oct. 5, while same-day registration is first-come-first-serve and only available if there is space available in the age group. Please see the registration form for more details and all proceeds will go to benefit Grassroot Soccer.

Grassroot Soccer is an international adolescent health organization based in Norwich, Vt., that educates, inspires and mobilizes people to overcome their greatest health challenges and live healthier, more productive lives. GRS uses the power of soccer to connect young people with the mentors, information and health services they need to thrive and empowers adolescents to make educated choices about pressing health challenges such as HIV, sexual health, gender-based violence, and malaria.

Grassroot’s evidence-based programs led by trained local facilitators to incorporate soccer into dynamic lessons about health and wellness that engage youth people and break down cultural barriers. With proven results and a constant focus on research and innovation, GRS has reached over 2 million young people in nearly 50 countries.