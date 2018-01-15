Castleton women earn Ethics & Sportsmanship Award

× Expand Photo courtesy Castleton University The United Soccer Coaches Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award recognized the Castleton University women’s soccer team for exhibiting fair play, sporting behavior, and adherence to the laws of the game.

CASTLETON | The Castleton University women’s soccer team was one of 104 college programs in the country to receive recognition from the United Soccer Coaches, earning silver honors on the 2017 College Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award.

The United Soccer Coaches Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award recognizes teams for exhibiting fair play, sporting behavior, and adherence to the laws of the game. To be eligible for the silver award, teams must not have received a red card over the course of the season while totaling yellow cards between 11 and 30 percent of its games. Castleton committed just five yellow cards in 21 contests this season.

Ten teams earned the Platinum Award for not receiving a yellow or red card in any game this season. The Gold Award was issued to 16 teams that did not receive a red card and had yellow cards in 1-10 percent of its overall games. 28 teams earned the Bronze Award with yellow cards in 31-50 percent of its total games.

This is is the fourth consecutive year the Spartans have earned the Silver Award under the helm of head coach Chris Chapdelaine. “I am very proud of our team for receiving this honor again,” said the 13th-year head coach. “It is an important award to recognize as it is a testament to our coaches and players who all understand the importance of ethics on and off the pitch.”

Castleton is coming off a banner season after claiming the North Atlantic Conference title and earning an NCAA Tournament berth for the first time since 2012. The Spartans finished the regular season 11-8-2 overall, including an 8-1-0 mark in conference play.