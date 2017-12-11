Castleton wrestlers cruise to victory in opener

× Expand Castleton University photo Castleton’s Matthew Mustillo picked up a 6-1 decision victory at 141 pounds, and Max Tempel earned another win at 149 pounds with a 16-2 major decision victory.

RUTLAND | The Castleton University wrestling team controlled its home opener right from the start of the first match, eventually winning nine of 10 contests to defeat New England College, 45-4, last Wednesday night at Glenbrook Gymnasium.

Frank Darwak started the Spartan momentum, as he continually scored points in the 125-pound match until he earned the technical fall victory with 22 seconds remaining in the second period. At 133 pounds, Nick Camacho also kept scoring points, eventually defeating his opponent on a major decision, 14-1.

Matthew Mustillo picked up a 6-1 decision victory at 141 pounds, and Max Tempel earned another win at 149 pounds with a 16-2 major decision victory. Rhys Zigich at 157 pounds and Jared Costa at 165 pounds did not let their matches extend past the first period, each earning a victory by fall within the first three minutes.

New England College (0-3) finally broke through when Malik Settles won the 174-pound match by major decision, 12-3. In the final three matches, Castleton collected 17 of a possible 18 points as Mitchell LaFlam won by forfeit at 184 pounds, Cedrick Stephens improved to 9-1 with a technical fall win at 197 pounds, and Jesse Webb needed just 1:34 to pin his opponent in the 285-pound match.