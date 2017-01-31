Catania: ‘opportune moment’ for learning with suspended team

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell The Lake Placid varsity boy’s hockey team recently received a three game suspension for disciplinary reasons. They return to the ice to continue their season this Friday.

LAKE PLACID — In what many consider to be the home of hockey in the United States, news of the local high school boy’s hockey team being suspended for three games sent shockwaves through the community and region.

Lake Placid Central School Superintendent Dr. Roger Catania confirmed last week the Blue Bombers, as a team, had been suspended for an undisclosed amount of games and were facing additional measures based on an incident which occurred during the current season.

On Monday, Jan. 30, Catania said the suspension would be lifted after the three games the team had already forfeited last week, depending on completion of an “educational component.”

“The team was suspended for three games until they have successfully completed an educational component, which has involved a lot of positive discussions and presentations on building a strong and supportive team culture and establishing a climate that promotes dignity and respect for all,” Catania said. “We expect those experiences to be completed this week and that the team will be back at play this weekend.”

The team forfeited a CVAC conference game to Northeastern Clinton Jan. 25 in Rouses Point, along with non-conference games that were scheduled to be played in Lake Placid against Hilton (NY) and Greece Arcadia/Greece Olympia (near Rochester).

While the announcement of the suspension caused speculation online, Catania would not confirm if the disciplinary actions were due to hazing or another form of misbehavior.

Catania did say the purpose of the educational component of the suspension was to help the student-athletes grow together as a team.

“We see this as an opportune moment for emphasizing character, teamwork, leadership, and cooperation,” Catania said. “The boys have responded well, and I hope that this experience allows them to reflect on the many ways that teammates can lift each other up for the benefit of the entire team.”

Catania felt the suspension given to the players was the appropriate action, in the wake of some public outcry to keep the two-time defending Section VII champions out of the postseason.

“Suspending individuals or entire teams from games is not something we like to do or steps we take lightly,” Catania said. “However, sometimes it can send a powerful message about our expectations for student-athletes. The most important thing is that we all learn from these moments and move forward better equipped for the future.”

Following this experience and the positive effect he feels it has had on the team, Catania said he could see a program like the one which has been held being out in place for all teams in the future.

“I think it is a good idea to utilize the power of the athletic experience for teaching positive messages about life,” he said. “As we look ahead to next season and next year we will consider adding educational experiences like this one.”

As long as the members of the hockey team have completed the program, the Blue Bombers will return to the ice Friday, Feb. 3, in a conference home game against Saranac Lake at the ‘32 Olympic arena as part of the two-night Lake Placid Winter Carnival Tournament, facing either Shaker or Niagara Falls the following day. Five games then finish out the CVAC regular season before the Section VII playoffs begin.

The Blue Bombers current record is 7-6-0 with a 4-1-0 CVAC record (including forfeits).