CCE Golf Tourney returns

WARRENSBURG — The 8th annual Cornell Cooperative Extension Golf Tournament and Silent Auction is slated for Aug. 26 at Cronin’s Golf Resort.

All proceeds will be used to help financially support Cornell Cooperative Extension’s educational programs.

The tournament format is a four person scramble. Individual players are welcome and will be placed within a team.

Prepay by Aug. 11 and the cost is only $95 per person. Cost per person on the day of the event is $100. Fee includes green fees, cart, barbecue, goodie bag, awards and prizes.

A hole-in-one contest will gives each participant a chance to win. First prize is $5,000, second prize a trip to French Lick Resorts, third and fourth prize is a set of golf clubs.

The tournament will begin with registration at 9 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

A silent auction will also be held during the event. Items include four park hopper passes at Disney World, a New York Giants personally hand-signed football by Justin Pugh, overnight stay at the Georgian Lakeside Resort, a complete set of Top Flite XL golf clubs and bag, many gift certificates to local restaurants, attractions and retail shops.

For more information, or to become a sponsor, visit warren.cce.cornell.edu. Pre-register by contacting Amy Sabattis at 623-3291 or 668-4881.