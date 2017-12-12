Champagne earns America East all-conference

ST. ALBANS, VT. | Former Seton standout Meg Champagne, now competing for the University of New Hampshire, finished 12th overall at the America East Cross Country Championship this past weekend.

The meet was hosted by UVM and held at the Hard’ack Recreation Area in St. Albans, VT.

Champagne finished the 5k course in 18:06. Her 12th place finish earned her Second Team All-Conference Honors and helped her team win the championship for the 5th consecutive time. Champagne’s teammate, Elle Purrier of Montgomery, VT was the overall winner in 16:45.