Former Seton standout Margaret “Meg” Champagne closed out her freshman year at the University of New Hampshire at the USATF Jr. Nationals Track and Field Championships held at Sacramento State in Sacramento, California. The Sacramento area was under a record-breaking heat wave during the championships. Champagne finished fifth in the 5,000 in a time of 17:28.47. Samantha Drop of Georgia was the winner in 16:56.91.